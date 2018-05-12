Automotive Intelligent Door System Market - Demand for Convenience Features to Boost Growth| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of almost 16% during the period 2018-2022, in their latest report.

A major trend being witnessed in the market is the soft-close door's capability to detect obstacles. The automotive industry has observed advances across all the sectors ranging from safety and security to luxury and convenience. These advances have been rapid and have been made possible owing to the increasing use of electronic components in vehicles. The rapid electrification of traditional mechanical components has allowed for the increased incorporation of advanced safety and security features in automobiles. At present, 40%-50% of the vehicle's cost is attributed to electronic components. The high-cost share is attributed to the increased number of sensors used per vehicle because of the rising demand for safety features such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and electronic braking system.

In this research report, Technavio analysts project the demand for convenience features and keyless entry systems as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global market:

Demand for convenience features and keyless entry systems

Intelligent door system provides convenience to the user. In case of multiple people entering or exiting the vehicle, keyless entry system offers a central locking mechanism where the driver can unlock or lock doors for everyone. Besides, the reduced cost is leading to the adoption of this system, even in low and mid-segment cars and vehicles. This system is ideal for use in extreme weather conditions, where a quick entry and exit is required. Additionally, the integration of intelligent door system with other functionalities of vehicles such as ignition system led to the introduction of start-stop button ignition.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “The push ignition system not only eradicates manual effort to start the vehicle but also starts the vehicle relatively quicker. Moreover, with the integration of features such as tire pressure monitoring system and onboard diagnostic system with keyless entry system, information on low tire pressure or the need for engine oil change can be displayed on the key fob. Thus, major OEMs have developed and introduced keyless system technologies in their vehicles due to the convenience of the system.”

Global automotive intelligent door system market segmentation

This market research report segments the global market by technology (power sliding door system, soft close door system, and retractable door handle system) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The global automotive intelligent door system market was dominated by the power sliding door system segment, contributing to more than 55% of the total market in 2017. This domination can be attributed to the high-volume sales and demand for luxury passenger and cargo vans.

In 2017, in terms of number of systems, the market was dominated by APAC, which accounted for approximately 37% of the market share. APAC is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, leading to an increase in its global share by nearly 8%.

