Hawaii officials plead for visitors to keep travel plans

VOLCANO, Hawaii (AP) — Warnings that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could shoot boulders and ash out of its summit crater are prompting people to rethink their plans to visit the Big Island.

But most of the island is free of volcanic hazards, and local tourism officials hope travelers will recognize it's ready to welcome them.

Rachel Smigelski-Theiss is among those who have shifted gears.

She had intended to visit Kilauea's summit with her husband and 5-year-old daughter. Now they've cancelled their trip. Smigelski-Theiss says she's worried potential flight disruptions would strand them on the island.

Hawaii officials have had a busy month pleading with travelers to keep their plans even as they're bombarded with images of natural disasters. Last month it was floods on Kauai. Now it is lava from Kilauea volcano on the Big Island.