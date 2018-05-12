BC-US--Cocoa, US

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/12 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2780 2825 2780 2801 Up 43
Jul 2824 Up 37
Jul 2748 2851 2748 2805 Up 43
Sep 2776 2870 2772 2824 Up 37
Dec 2780 2866 2780 2827 Up 33
Mar 2771 2849 2771 2816 Up 32
May 2765 2839 2765 2808 Up 31
Jul 2825 2826 2804 2804 Up 31
Sep 2826 2827 2805 2805 Up 30
Dec 2826 2827 2801 2803 Up 28
Mar 2804 Up 28