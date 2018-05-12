BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2780
|2825
|2780
|2801
|Up
|43
|Jul
|2824
|Up
|37
|Jul
|2748
|2851
|2748
|2805
|Up
|43
|Sep
|2776
|2870
|2772
|2824
|Up
|37
|Dec
|2780
|2866
|2780
|2827
|Up
|33
|Mar
|2771
|2849
|2771
|2816
|Up
|32
|May
|2765
|2839
|2765
|2808
|Up
|31
|Jul
|2825
|2826
|2804
|2804
|Up
|31
|Sep
|2826
|2827
|2805
|2805
|Up
|30
|Dec
|2826
|2827
|2801
|2803
|Up
|28
|Mar
|2804
|Up
|28