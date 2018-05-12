BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change May 2780 2825 2780 2801 Up 43 Jul 2824 Up 37 Jul 2748 2851 2748 2805 Up 43 Sep 2776 2870 2772 2824 Up 37 Dec 2780 2866 2780 2827 Up 33 Mar 2771 2849 2771 2816 Up 32 May 2765 2839 2765 2808 Up 31 Jul 2825 2826 2804 2804 Up 31 Sep 2826 2827 2805 2805 Up 30 Dec 2826 2827 2801 2803 Up 28 Mar 2804 Up 28