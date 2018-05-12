Laffy Taffy® Announces the Search for Its First-Ever Chief Laugh Officer With the Help of Actor and Comedian Nick Cannon

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2018--Today, Laffy Taffy is embarking on one of its largest brand initiatives in its nearly 50-year history, looking to fans to search for its first-ever Chief Laugh Officer. The brand is also collaborating with one of its biggest and most well-known fans, Nick Cannon, who not only authored some of the very jokes that will appear on Laffy Taffy wrappers, but also will host Laffy Taffy’s takeover of one of comedy’s most noble institutions – Open Mic night.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005684/en/

Laffy Taffy Announces the Search for Its First-Ever Chief Laugh Officer (Graphic: Business Wire)

To kick off the nationwide search, Laffy Taffy returns to shelves with a new look and feel with Nick Cannon’s jokes on some Laffy Taffy singles and fun-size wrappers, which are available at retailers nationwide.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Laffy Taffy back to the spotlight and tapping fans to help create one of our signature attributes – the jokes on wrappers,” said Juan Pablo Herrera, Marketing Associate, Laffy Taffy. “Through partnering with Nick Cannon, the Laugh Factory and our fans, we’re taking Laffy Taffy to the next level and evolving the brand’s humor along the way.”

Contestants are invited to submit a short stand-up clip and three Laffy Taffy jokes through the Laffy Taffy online portal www.laffytaffycandy.com. Fans will have the opportunity to help select the three finalists who will fly to Los Angeles, CA and perform on center stage at the world-famous Laugh Factory at a special event hosted by Nick Cannon.

Laugh Factory and Laffy Taffy will select its first Chief Laugh Officer at the conclusion of the event. The winner will receive a cash prize of $10,000 as well as the opportunity to collaborate with the brand on new jokes, which will be featured on Laffy Taffy packaging.

“I’ve always loved Laffy Taffy and the creativity the brand has with each joke,” said Cannon. “That’s why I can’t wait to combine my love for the candy and comedy to start the search for a Chief Laugh Officer and make the final selection at such a historic location.”

To compete in the Laffy Taffy Chief Laugh Officer search, visit www.laffytaffycandy.com and follow along on all social channels, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to see some of America’s funniest people deliver knee-slapping performances! Everyone will have a chance to vote for their favorite.

About Laffy Taffy

Deliciously stretchy, Laffy Taffy is known for its authentic long lasting fruit flavors, chewy texture, and whimsical jokes on every wrapper. The classic Laffy Taffy mini bars are joined by the Stretchy & Tangy Laffy Taffy and Laffy Taffy Rope, offering mouthwatering delights and delivering laughs from the first bite to the last – all with no artificial flavors.

About the Laugh Factory

Opening its doors in 1979 by Jamie Masada, the world famous Laugh Factory has been recognized as “the #1 comedy club in the country” and as an iconic name in the comedy scene. With locations across the country, including Hollywood (its original Sunset Boulevard locale), Long Beach, Chicago, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and soon to be San Diego, comedy’s top stars, as well as today’s brightest emerging talent, shine on its legendary stage.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005684/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact:

On behalf of Laffy Taffy:

Marissa Mavaega

253-886-6139

MMavaega@Team-N.net

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONVENIENCE STORE OTHER CONSUMER ENTERTAINMENT CELEBRITY RETAIL COMMUNICATIONS ADVERTISING MARKETING FOOD/BEVERAGE EVENTS/CONCERTS SUPERMARKET CONSUMER

SOURCE: Laffy Taffy

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/11/2018 03:02 PM/DISC: 05/11/2018 03:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005684/en