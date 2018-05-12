Global Rennet Market Boosted by Rising Vegan Population| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2018--Technavio’s latest market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends that are expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. foresees an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005713/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global rennet market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the will grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. One of the major factor driving the market’s growth is the growing demand for whey protein ingredients. The growing health and fitness consciousness is one of the key reasons behind the increasing demand for protein supplements. The number of consumers going to gyms, health clubs, and other fitness centers has been increasing. This is increasing the sales of various protein supplements as many trainers suggest the intake of protein supplements for bodybuilding. Whey protein products are prominent among various protein supplement products. Due to this reason, the production and sales of whey protein ingredients are increasing. Whey protein ingredients are used in various applications, including food and beverage, dietary supplement, sports nutrition product, and others. Majority of whey proteins are consumed as dietary supplements. It is also used in infant products.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this market research report, Technavio highlights the rising vegan population as one of the key emerging trends in the :

Rising vegan population

The population of consumers preferring vegan diet is increasing across countries. This will increase the demand for microbial rennet, vegetable rennet, and FPC during the forecast period. Vegetarian consumers prefer them because these products are not derived from animals. Owing to the increasing awareness of the benefits of following a vegetarian diet, many consumers are sticking to the vegetarian diet. They are very keen on checking the ingredients used for manufacturing various food products. Thus, the use of vegetable rennet, microbial rennet, and FPC in food products will encourage consumers to go for such products. Thus, the rising vegetarian population will expand the global rennet market during the forecast period.

“Veganism is becoming a trend across the globe. It is the practice of abstaining from the use of animal products, predominantly in the diet. It has been observed that the vegan population is increasing globally. People are adopting vegan diet mainly due to the health benefits. Due to the rising inclination toward veganism, many foodservice outlets have started providing food items to the vegan population. As vegetable rennet is not derived from animals, vegan consumers are more likely to purchase products that are made using vegan rennet,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on .

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global rennet market segmentation

This market research report segments the into the following products (animal-derived rennet and microbial rennet) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In terms of product, the animal-derived rennet segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 38% of the market. The market share for this product is expected to decrease by nearly 3% by 2022. However, this segment will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas dominated the global rennet market in 2017, accounting for a market share of almost 38%, followed by EMEA and APAC. This region is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005713/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH FITNESS & NUTRITION RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE SUPERMARKET

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/11/2018 03:06 PM/DISC: 05/11/2018 03:05 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005713/en