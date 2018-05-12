18% CAGR Projection for WAN Optimization Solutions Market From 2018-2022 |Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to post a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period. The development of smart cities is a key trend, which is expected to impact the demand for WAN optimization solutions.

Smart cities, along with smartphones, automated home appliances, and Wi-Fi technology, are connected through a network with high data flow across the network. WAN optimization solutions play a crucial role in maximizing the data flow across the WAN. Smart cities will accelerate the demand for WAN optimization, especially from the telecommunication sector.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing demand for data centers as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global WAN optimization solutions market:

Increasing demand for data centers

A WAN is an integral part of cloud computing and cloud storage. It is used to stay connected and transfer data. WAN optimization helps speed up the data transfer process by eliminating duplication of data and it also protects from cyber threats, which otherwise can interrupt IT workflow. The role of WAN optimization becomes imminent, as the data is stored in disparate storage systems in different geographic locations.

“The development of advanced technologies such as cloud-based services, cloud computing, and big data analytics has fueled the demand for global WAN optimization solutions market. The cloud computing industry will continue to witness a high adoption rate among companies because of the inherent versatility and scalability of the cloud. The cloud computing industry is expected to continue to witness more growth across APAC, with emerging economies such as India and China holding a large share of the market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research.

Global WAN optimization solutions market - segmentation and analysis

This market research report segments the based on end-user segments (financial services, IT and telecom, healthcare, and others), by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Based on geography, the Americas dominated the market with a share of close to 37%, followed by EMEA and APAC. The Americas will maintain its lead over the market with a 2% increase in its market share while the other two segments will witness a decline in their share of the market by 2022.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

