The Latest: Biden pushes back against McCain comments

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Sen. John McCain (all times local):

2 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden says a White House official's comments about Sen. John McCain showed when "decency would hit rock bottom with this administration."

Biden is responding to the dismissal of McCain's opposition to President Donald Trump's CIA nominee. The aide said "it doesn't matter" because "he's dying anyway." That's according to two people, who were in the room at the time and who spoke to The Associated Press

Biden, a Democrat, says McCain in a genuine hero and "he deserves better — so much better."

Biden says that given the White House's trail of disrespect toward McCain and others, the aide is not an exception to the rule, but the "epitome of it."

Biden also says children learn from example and the lingering question is whose example it will be. He says "I am certain it will be John's."

___

6:15 a.m.

A White House official made what some saw as an insensitive comment about ailing Arizona Sen. John McCain at a staff meeting Thursday.

Kelly Sadler was discussing McCain's opposition to President Donald Trump's nominee for CIA director Gina Haspel when she allegedly claimed, "It doesn't matter" because "he's dying anyway."

That's according to two people in the room who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door meeting.

The White House did not dispute the remark, but said in a statement, "we respect Senator McCain's service to our nation and he and his family are in our prayers during this difficult time."

The Hill newspaper first reported the comment.

Sadler is a special assistant to the president. She did not respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.