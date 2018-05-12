Alaska jury convicts ex-Arizona lawmaker in shooting death

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska jury has convicted a former Arizona lawmaker of first-degree murder in the death of a man on a hunting and fishing trip.

The jury in Juneau on Friday found Mark Desimone (dee-sih-MOHN) guilty in the 2016 death of Duilio Antonio "Tony" Rosales at a remote cabin site in southeast Alaska.

Desimone sat stone-faced as the verdict was read following jury deliberations that started Thursday.

Both men worked at a jewelry store in Juneau, and were taking part in the trip organized by the store owner.

Witnesses heard shots and said they heard Desimone admit he shot Rosales, who had two bullet wounds to the back of his head.

A defense lawyers said the shooting was accidental.