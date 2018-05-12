Dorsey Advises Alexander Mann Solutions on Sale to OMERS Private Equity for US $1.1 Billion

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2018--International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that a team of its London-based lawyers led by Partner Fabrizio Carpanini advised on the sale to the private equity arm of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension fund, OMERS Private Equity, which entered into an agreement with U.S. private equity sponsor, New Mountain Capital (NMC) to acquire Alexander Mann Solutions (AMS), one of the world’s leading providers of talent acquisition and management services, for an enterprise value of US $1.1 billion.

Dorsey advised the AMS management team, led by Chief Executive Rosaleen Blair, on both the sale arrangements as well as the team’s roll-over into the Newco acquisition vehicle funded by the new sponsor, OMERS. The Dorsey team worked alongside Kirkland & Ellis and Weil Gotshal.

The transaction represents one of the UK’s largest private equity deals for 2018.

The Dorsey team, led by London Private Equity Partner Fabrizio Carpanini, included partners Carsten Greve, Mike Cashman, Bob Cordran, and associates Luk Trewhela, Christina Samaan and trainee Lisa Jansson.

“We were excited to work alongside Rosaleen and the entire Alexander Mann Solutions team to assist them with this transaction,” said Dorsey Private Equity Partner Fabrizio Carpanini. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with AMS as their business enters the next phase of growth.”

