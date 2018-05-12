Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, May 15

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases retail sales data for April, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases business inventories for March, 10 a.m.; National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for May, 10 a.m.; Treasury releases international money flows data for March, 4 p.m.

BERLIN — Germany's Federal Statistical Office releases first-quarter growth figure for the country's economy, Europe's biggest.

The Home Depot Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

WEDNESDAY, May 16

WASHINGTON —Commerce Department releases housing starts for April, 8:30 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases industrial production for April, 9:15 a.m.

Macy's Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

THURSDAY, May 17

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

J.C. Penney Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Walmart Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.