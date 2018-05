Denmark blanks Norway, France tops Austria at world hockey

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — Denmark closed in on a quarterfinal berth at the ice hockey world championship after beating Norway 3-0 and France defeated newcomer Austria 5-2 to stay in contention on Friday.

Defenseman Nicklas Jensen scored twice and Frederik Storm added one all on power plays for Denmark's third victory in the first world championship on home ice.

The players sang the national anthem after the match along with the Jyske Bank Boxen arena crowd mostly wearing red and white national jerseys.

Goalkeeper Frederik Andersen made 21 saves for his first shutout.

"The crowd delivered again," Andersen said.

Denmark moved to fourth in Group B in Herning with eight points, two behind leaders the United States and Canada, and one less than Finland, who all have a game in hand.

The U.S. played South Korea later Friday, seeking a fifth straight victory.

France shared fifth place in Group A in Copenhagen with the Czech Republic, one point behind Slovakia. Austria was above only Belarus, which faced the Czech Republic later Friday.