Emerging Trends in the Global Sanitary Valves Market | Technavio

According to Technavio analysts, the global sanitary valves market will grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period. The rising use of sanitary valves in the food and beverages and pharmaceutical industry is a major factor driving the market’s growth. The food and beverages and pharmaceutical industries need to maintain highly sanitized and hygienic environment and sanitary valves make an integral part of fluid handling systems in these industries. Moreover, strict regulations govern both the food and beverages and pharmaceutical industries. This will enable end-users to adopt high sanitary practices in the production process.

Development of valve positioner technology as one of the key emerging trends in the global sanitary valves market

Development of valve positioner technology

Based on a control signal, valve positioners are used for adjusting positions of actuators. Pneumatic valves are most commonly used in valve positioners. To control actuators, these valves use air pressure. An electric valve uses electric signals while an electro-pneumatic valve uses electricity and air to control valves. The above-mentioned valve positioners have their own distinct advantages and disadvantages and are implemented in different applications. Thus, end-users are opting for smart valve positioner as digital devices are gaining significant acceptance in industries.

"Valve positioners are able to deliver data regarding valve stroke and thrust, output pressure to the actuator, temperature, valve seat/plug wear, and valve performance, owing to the advances in the sensor technology and decrease in the cost of sensors. A smart positioner uses a microprocessor to control a valve and facilitate accurate functioning. Additionally, smart positioners can monitor and record data for online diagnostics. This can help in the early detection of any wear or tear in valves. Smart positioners offer high accuracy and stability," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global sanitary valves market segmentation

The global sanitary valves market segments into the following products (control valves, double seat valves, single seat valves, and butterfly valves), end-users (pharmaceutical, processed food, beverage, and dairy), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The control valves segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 30% of the market. The market share for this product is expected to increase by 2022. The fastest growing product is double seat valves, which will account for nearly 28% of the total market share by 2022.

APAC was the leading region for the global sanitary valves market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 46%. By 2022, APAC is expected to continue dominating the market and register the highest growth rate.

