Kremlin: Presidential terms extension not on Putin's agenda

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says that a proposal from the Russian province of Chechnya to extend the limit of two consecutive presidential terms isn't on President Vladimir Putin's agenda.

Provincial legislators in Chechnya proposed Thursday to amend the constitution to allow three consecutive presidential terms. The move that would the set the stage for Putin to stay in office beyond 2024 would require the federal parliament's approval.

Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Friday the Chechen proposal "isn't on the president's agenda" and referred to Putin's previous statements on the issue.

In March, Putin said he opposed changes in the constitution in the past and has no such plans "for now."

The 65-year-old Putin was inaugurated Monday for another six-year term. He already is Russia's longest-serving leader since Josef Stalin.