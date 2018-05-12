Global Fingerprint Module Market to Post a CAGR of 19% Through 2018-2022 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to post a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period. The rising applications of fingerprint modules in mobile devices is a key trend, which is expected to impact the market over the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005522/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global fingerprint module market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SMEs worldwide are increasingly adopting the BYOD policy to reduce their operational costs. This has created the need to authenticate employee credentials before allowing access to business data, applications, and services. Phone-based authentication and biometric technologies help enterprises avoid the additional cost of hardware tokens and they are more reliable.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the rising number of data security breach incidents as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global fingerprint module market:

Rising number of data security breach incidents

The rising popularity of the data-centric approach among enterprises is driving the world economy in a new direction; however, it has also raised some concerns regarding data security. Earlier, when data was stored and managed on paper, data security efforts mostly consisted of physical security measures such as walls, fences, guards, and locks. In present times the threat from cyberspace is larger than any physical theft. These threats are not bound by political or jurisdictional boundaries of any country and can be carried out sitting anywhere in the world and often the damage done is irreversible. Once an incident takes place, it may take from days to months to restore operations, depending on the severity of the incident. However, the loss of profits due to ceased operations and the damage to the brand reputation, cannot be reversed.

“The characteristics of an individual's finger are unique and are useful in identifying the person. Organizations are investing in fingerprint biometric technology to ensure authorized access to secure premises because every individual has a unique biometric identification. This augurs well for the growth of the market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global fingerprint module market - segmentation and analysis

This market research report segments the based on application (consumer electronics and stand-alone devices) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Based on geography, the Americas dominated the market with a share of more than 38%, followed by EMEA and APAC. Although APAC accounted for the smallest share of the market in 2017, it is expected to exhibit the maximum growth over the forecast period.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005522/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT HARDWARE SOFTWARE SECURITY

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/11/2018 12:08 PM/DISC: 05/11/2018 12:08 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005522/en