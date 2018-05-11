Dissolved Air Flotation Systems - Decrease in Availability of Freshwater Drives Market Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rise in deployment of zero liquid discharge systems as one of the key emerging trends in the . ZLD systems eliminate dissolved solids from wastewater by implementing reverse osmosis, evaporation, and crystallization technologies. This system is one of the most advanced wastewater treatment processes that generate a low amount of wastewater after process completion. This increases the efficiency of the process by reducing power consumption.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the decrease in availability of freshwater as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global dissolved air flotation systems market:

Decrease in availability of freshwater

Freshwater contributes a minor share to the water available on earth. In the last five years, there has been a huge reduction in freshwater availability due to the increased extraction of water from aquifers. There is a high imbalance between water extraction and replenishment ratio, which reduces the availability of freshwater year-over-year. A major reason for the decline in freshwater availability is the high rate of water pollution.

The need for water treatment facilities has increased due to a reduction in freshwater availability and decline in the number of naturally-occurring freshwater reservoirs such as ponds, rivers, and lakes. Countries such as Brazil, Canada, Russia, China, the US, Indonesia, India, Colombia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo possess more than three-fifths of the world's fresh water supply, whereas the rest of the world faces water shortage. Globally, water shortage is expected to increase.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “The major reason for growing water scarcity is the increase in population, urbanization, and industrialization. Moreover, climate change is another factor which will alter the supply of water and regional distribution of freshwater supplies. Major factors that will increase the need for water treatment facilities are the growing demand for water in the commercial sector, rising pollution and water wastage, and growing construction activities.”

Global dissolved air flotation systems market segmentation

This market research report segments the global dissolved air flotation systems market into the following key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The Americas was the leading region for the in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 37%. By 2022, the market share for this region is expected to decrease. The market in APAC is expected to post the highest growth rate by 2022. The growth in the market will arise primarily due to increasing scarcity of water.

