Exchange Bank Announces Paul Yeomans as Senior Vice President, Wholesale Banking Sales Manager

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2018--Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) announces the hiring of Paul Yeomans as Senior Vice President, Wholesale Banking Sales Manager, overseeing Commercial Banking, Construction and Mortgage Lending and Small Business Administration.

Paul Yeomans, Senior Vice President, Wholesale Banking Sales Manager, Exchange Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Yeomans brings to his new role over 30 years of experience in the banking and finance industry. He has extensive experience in both commercial lending and branch banking. He specializes in business lending, credit analysis, and business planning.

Paul comes to Exchange Bank from Tri Counties Bank where he was the Regional Vice President and Manager of the North Bay Commercial Lending Group. Previously to that, he served as Vice President and Commercial Banking Manager for Umpqua Bank, and spent seven years with Sterling Savings Bank as Team Leader of the bank’s Sonoma County Commercial Banking Group. He also held the role of Regional Vice President at Westamerica Bank.

Yeomans is active in the community. He is a past chair of the Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation, a member of the Sebastopol Rotary Club and a Sonoma County Alliance member.

Paul is a graduate of American University with a degree in Economics, holds a master’s degree in business from Golden Gate University and is a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School.

About Exchange Bank

Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a premier community bank with assets of $2.6 billion. Exchange Bank provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment services with 18 branches in Sonoma County and a commercial and SBA lending office in Roseville and Marin, California. The Bank’s legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of Commitment, Respect, Integrity and Teamwork.

Exchange Bank is a 12-time winner of the North Bay Business Journal’s North Bay Best Places to Work survey and received the 2017 Healthiest Companies in the North Bay award. NorthBay biz magazine named Exchange Bank 2017 Best Consumer Bank. Exchange Bank can also be found in the North Bay Business Journal’s listing of leading SBA 7(a) Lenders, Wealth Management Advisors and Wine Industry Lenders. www.exchangebank.com.

Member FDIC — Equal Housing Lender — Equal Opportunity Employer

