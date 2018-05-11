New rule makes it easier for foreigners to perform in Taiwan: MOL

Taipei, May 11 (CNA) A new rule that no longer requires foreign entertainers to get a formal approval from venues where they intend to perform took effect Friday, the Ministry of Labor (MOL) said in a statement.

The amendments to the Qualifications and Criteria Standards for foreign nationals undertaking jobs specified under Article 46.1.1 to 46.1.6 of the Employment Service Act have gone into effect, the statement issued by the MOL's Workforce Development Agency (WDA) noted.

The amendments include removing restrictions facing foreign nationals hired to engage in the arts and performing arts in Taiwan, making it easier for them to put on a show in the country.

In the past, employers had to obtain documents from the public agency with jurisdiction over the performance venue where the foreign national wanted to perform that gave approval to the foreign national to perform at the venue.

The approval was needed as part of the application made to the MOL to allow the foreigner to come to Taiwan to engage in the arts and performing arts.

It was hard to obtain, however, in part because the diversity of performance venues, from piers and city streets to nursery schools and hospitals, made it difficult to identify which agency had jurisdiction, the WDA said.

The move was made for simplify administrative procedures in line with recommendations from the Ministry of Culture, the WDA added.