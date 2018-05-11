Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe - Key Factors Driving Growth| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2018--’s latest market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005391/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe will grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period. The high preference for contract furniture over expensive new furniture is a major factor driving the market’s growth.

In the past 5 years, the global furniture market has been witnessing a transitional trend in terms of technological advances, product feature enhancements, and use of raw materials. The advent of smart furniture, environment-friendly furniture, multifunctional furniture, and ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture is a popular emerging trend in the market. Such innovations are beneficial and have a high-value proposition and are highly expensive. This propels the demand for contract furniture and furnishing as they are more affordable, thereby discouraging investments in new furniture.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio highlights the introduction of smart furniture in offices as one of the key emerging trends in the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe:

Introduction of smart furniture in offices

End-users of the , such as hospitality, corporate offices, public bodies, retail stores, and others, are inclined toward adopting new technologies to meet their changing needs and preferences. The popularity of monitoring and controlling office furniture and devices with smart devices is increasing. Smart furniture offers the convenience of remote location operability through wireless technology. In order to operate and monitor the smart furniture as per requirement, consumers need to download the appropriate application on their smartphones.

“End-users are able to track the data of total active and inactive hours spent on the smart furniture, and they can also charge their smartphones using wireless charging facility offered by smart furniture products. With the use of smartphones, they can even tilt the furniture to the appropriate angle automatically. These features enhance comfort, convenience, and overall experience of end-users,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on .

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe – segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the into the following end-users, including hospitality sector, retail stores, corporate and government offices and key regions, including Germany, France, the UK, and ROE.

The hospitality sector held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 27% of the market. The market share for this end-user is expected to increase by 2022. The fastest growing end-user is corporate and government offices, which will account for nearly 18% of the total market share by 2022.

Germany was the leading region for the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 26%. By 2022, the UK is expected to witness the highest growth rate.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005391/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD: EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HOME GOODS OFFICE PRODUCTS RETAIL

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/11/2018 10:30 AM/DISC: 05/11/2018 10:30 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005391/en