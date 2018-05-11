Global Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market - Growth Analysis and Forecast| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2018--Technavio market research analysts, in their latest report, have predicted the to grow at a CAGR of nearly 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005404/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global alcoholic beverage packaging market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report on the global alcoholic beverage packaging market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In addition to this, another key factor driving the market’s growth is the rising consumption of alcohol. The global consumption of alcoholic beverages has been increasing because of the growth in the urban population and disposable incomes in emerging economies such as India and Vietnam. The increase in disposable income has led to people exploring new forms of leisure and entertainment such as night parties, bars, and lounges. Additionally, manufacturers of alcoholic beverages are continuously launching new products and additional flavors. This is increasing the consumption of alcoholic beverages, thereby driving the global alcoholic beverage packaging market. As of 2016, in the US, over 70% of adults consumed alcoholic beverages, which is an increase of more than 5% over the 2001 level.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the rising popularity of metal packaging for alcoholic beverages other than beer as one of the key emerging trends driving the global market:

Rising popularity of metal packaging for alcoholic beverages other than beer

Metal cans are usually used for alcoholic beverages such as beer. One of the key factors driving the growth of cans is the increased demand. The increasing preference for metal packaging for alcoholic beverages over other types of packaging is attributed to the various advantages that metal packaging provides. The alcoholic beverage market is experimenting with cans to increase the sales of spirits and wine as the sales of wine have been declining.

“In the US, the per capita wine consumption dropped in 2016 after a period of 20 years due to a shift in the consumer preferences. Therefore, some companies have started offering wines in cans to attract prospective consumers. Consequently, the sales of canned wine in the US increased by more than 100% during 2016,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on .

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global alcoholic beverage packaging market segmentation

This market research report segments the global market based on raw materials (glass and metal) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

EMEA led the global alcoholic beverage packaging market in 2017, contributing a market share of more than 44% to the global market. The market share occupied by this region will decrease to some extent by 2022. But, EMEA will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005404/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING PACKAGING RETAIL WINE & SPIRITS

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/11/2018 10:39 AM/DISC: 05/11/2018 10:39 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005404/en