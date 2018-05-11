NBC Introduces New Executives

LINCOLN, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2018--Nebraska Book Company is excited to welcome Joe Miller as our new Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasury. Miller will oversee the company’s financial planning, reporting, tax and treasury functions. Before joining NBC, Miller worked at Follett Corporation in numerous senior financial and operational roles, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers where he utilized his CPA credentialing.

A veteran of the education industry, Miller has a proven track record of strategic executive leadership and a reputation for aligning people with business outcomes. He is a motivational leader and comes to NBC with the resources necessary to drive economic growth. As the new Senior VP of Finance and Treasury, Miller is responsible for overseeing all financial operations. NBC is confident in Miller’s strong background in finance, treasury and operations management, performance and risk management, mergers and acquisitions and board and regulatory relations.

“I'm extremely pleased to welcome Joe to our team,” said NBC President and CEO Jay Amond. “His long industry experience is of utmost value to our organization and his contributions are going to play a major role in shaping a bright future for NBC.”

In addition to our changing executive suite, NBC is happy to announce the launch of Campus Advisory Services. Led by industry veteran, Mark Palmore, Campus Advisory Services will redefine and modernize your campus services with strategies that will benefit your customers. Campus Advisory Services will assist your campuses with cutting-edge solutions designed to improve and enhance your auxiliary services and operational efficiency. Kara Bunde-Dunn will take over additional Sales team leadership responsibilities and is now Senior VP of Sales & Marketing.

With these new additions, NBC looks forward to continue serving as a key resource and consulting partner to over 2,000 college retailers nationwide.

About NBC, Inc. Nebraska Book Company (NBC) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nebraska Book Holdings, Inc. NBC began in 1915 as an independent college bookstore and has evolved into a key resource and consulting partner to over 2,000 college retailers nationwide. NBC has a variety of companies under their umbrella including PrismRBS, College Store Design and Campus Advisory Services. These companies are serviced by NBC’s corporate office and allow NBC to offer their customers modern marketplace solutions, consulting and software. NBC's main goal is to provide textbook and point-of-sale solutions which support student success and strengthen higher education retail across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. For more information about NBC, visit http://nebook.com.

