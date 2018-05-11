Dynamics Inc. Wallet Card Wins Best of Show Award at Finovate

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2018--Dynamics Inc., an innovator in next-generation payment systems, today announced that the Dynamics Wallet Card™ has won Best of Show at Finovate Spring. The conference, held this week in Santa Clara, showcases cutting-edge banking and financial technology through a unique blend of short-form demos and key insights from thought-leaders.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005368/en/

Dynamics Wallet Card Wins FinovateSpring Best of Show. (Photo: Business Wire)

Best of Show winners were determined by the Finovate attendees who rated the more than 50 demoing companies on the basis of potential impact of the innovation and the demo quality. Dynamics Wallet Card was recognized for its potential to change the way consumers and banks interact with one another.

“Finovate is a showcase for companies and products that are changing the future of financial services,” said Greg Palmer, vice president of Finovate. “Dynamics’ Wallet Card’s combination of technology innovation, along with the global support it has received from leading financial services and technology companies, clearly resonated with our audience at FinovateSpring 2018, and their Best of Show award was thoroughly deserved.”

Launched at CES 2018, Wallet Card is the world’s first connected, secure IoT payment card that can remotely download card information. This new card with electronics features unprecedented levels of security and functionality and still works with the existing payment infrastructure and merchant systems. Leading financial institutions, processors and technology companies have come together to form the Wallet Card consortium, helping to make the card a reality and drive adoption worldwide.

“Wallet Card brings a new level of functionality, connectivity and security to credit and debit cards. The global response to Wallet Card has been overwhelming,” said Jeff Mullen, CEO of Dynamics Inc. “For the last 40 years, the physical card has been viewed as a security risk and cost center. Financial institutions now see the card as a platform to improve the cardholder journey, increase security, and create valuable interactions with their customers.”

The Finovate Best of Show award continues a steady stream of high-profile industry accolades given to Dynamics Wallet Card since its introduction at CES 2018, that include:

Four CES Innovation Awards - Security Technologies, Computers, Embedded Technologies, and Technologies for a Better World at CES 2018. Three Finalist Awards at Mobile World Congress - Best Mobile Service for the Connected Life, Best Mobile Innovation for Commerce and Best Mobile Innovation for Enterprise. Dynamics Wallet Card was the only product to be a nominee in three categories. FinTech Breakthrough Award for Financial Transaction Security

About Dynamics Inc.

Dynamics has three business units – an intelligent card, value-added processing, and phone payment technology business unit. The Company’s intelligent card division has introduced market defining card products such as the world’s first multiple account card (Canada), the world’s first password protected card (Asia), and the world’s first multiple co-brand card (USA). The Company’s value-added processing division provides real-time loyalty or purchase notification to millions of consumers and includes customers such as Tim Hortons and the Upper Deck Company. The Company also produces pay-by-phone technology that is used in cell phones. LG Electronics leverages Dynamics technology in LG Pay. Dynamics has raised over $110 million dollars in funding from investors including Mastercard, CIBC, Adams Capital Management, and Bain Capital Ventures. Dynamics operates multiple manufacturing facilities, physical card personalization, and remote data trusted service manager (TSM) facilities, with its Global Headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pa., APAC headquarters in Singapore, LATAM headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and EMEA headquarters in New York. More information on the company, its technology and applications can be found at www.dynamicsinc.com.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005368/en/

CONTACT: MSL for Dynamics, Inc.

Mark McClennan or Jennifer Asaro, 781-684-0770

dynamics@mslgroup.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA PENNSYLVANIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS DATA MANAGEMENT HARDWARE INTERNET SOFTWARE SECURITY MOBILE/WIRELESS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BANKING FINANCE

SOURCE: Dynamics Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/11/2018 10:14 AM/DISC: 05/11/2018 10:14 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005368/en