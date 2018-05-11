The Carlstar Group Announces Jacob Thomas as New CEO

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2018--The Carlstar Group announced the appointment of Jacob Thomas as Chief Executive Officer, and Board member, effective May 8, 2018. Mr. Thomas will succeed John Salvatore, who will retire at the end of May after serving as CEO with the business since 2015.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005067/en/

Jacob Thomas (Photo: Business Wire)

“We want to sincerely thank John Salvatore for his leadership over the past four years as a member of the Board and past three years as CEO of the Carlstar Group,” stated Dino Cusumano, Sr. Managing Partner of American Industrial Partners (“AIP”), Carlstar’s majority shareholder. “Throughout John’s tenure, the organization has continued to deliver improved results and the business is well positioned for sustainable growth.”

Prior to joining Carlstar, Mr. Thomas was Group President of CLARCOR’s Engine Mobile Filtration business (and Vice President, Engine Mobile and Hydraulic Filtration Platform after CLARCOR was acquired by Parker Hannifin in March 2017). Prior to CLARCOR, Mr. Thomas served as the President of the Diaphragm and Dosing Pumps Group of IDEX Corporation, where he managed a portfolio of businesses, including Warren Rupp. Before that, he spent seven years in executive roles for Terex Corporation, including as the President of Terex Latin America based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. He also worked for nine years for Navistar International Corporation in a series of senior positions, including as Vice President of Navistar’s Big Bore Diesel Engines business unit, and also held positions in product management and product development at Case Corporation and Ford Motor Company. Mr. Thomas holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, a Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from The Ohio State University, and an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

“Jacob Thomas is a highly talented and proven leader and an ideal match to lead the Carlstar organization,” stated Cusumano. “In the near term, Jacob’s focus will be to continue Carlstar’s positive momentum and further accelerate the Company’s strategic business improvement and growth initiatives.”

Mr. Salvatore will remain on the Carlstar Board and will be a Key Senior advisor to AIP.

To read full article and download photos visit: http://bit.ly/carlstargroup.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005067/en/

CONTACT: The Carlstar Group

Janice Tucciarone

janice.tuccarione@carlstargroup.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CENTRAL AMERICA SOUTH AMERICA CANADA TENNESSEE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING ENGINEERING OTHER MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE OTHER AUTOMOTIVE GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE

SOURCE: The Carlstar Group

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/11/2018 10:00 AM/DISC: 05/11/2018 10:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005067/en