CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality

HICKORY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2018--Technology makes life easier, especially for people with disabilities. That is the key motivation for CommScope’s donation and deployment of network infrastructure to the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community in Morganton, N.C.

Alder Springs is an independent non-profit residential community designed for the unique needs of deaf and blind seniors in Morganton, N.C. The first building, containing 21 one- and two-bedroom apartments, held its official open house on May 6, 2018. Data throughout the complex is carried over CommScope's SYSTIMAX GigaSPEED XL solution, an industry-leading Category 6 U/UTP solution that transmits reliable voice, data and video. GigaSPEED XL was deployed in the Community and connects innovative sensing technology for those without sight or hearing, for example an alert to notify a resident of puddling water on the kitchen or bathroom floor. The GigaSPEED XL solution also supports the facility's intelligent lighting technology.

Barbara Palmento, long-time proponent and member of the Board of Directors of Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community, said she has dreamed of the day the Community could finally open.

“This is the nation’s first non-profit facility where the deaf, blind, and deaf/blind can live together, and have a community of their own,” Palmento said. “This is an awesome place where technology is connected into the building. Technology opens the door to total independence for our residents.”

“Technology that enhances resident safety, security, and communication was the number one design consideration in planning this Community, and CommScope’s network infrastructure was very important. We thank them for what they’ve done for us,” said Jerry Norvell, Alder Springs Board Chair.

Alder Springs is an independent non-profit residential community designed for the unique needs of deaf and blind seniors located near the North Carolina School for the Deaf (NCSD). It was developed and is owned by the NCSD at Morganton Foundation, Inc., a private supporting organization, and is funded entirely by private donations, grants and loans.

The first building, containing 21 one- and two-bedroom apartments, held its official open house on May 6, 2018. Data throughout the complex is carried over CommScope’s SYSTIMAX® GigaSPEED XL® solution, an industry-leading Category 6 U/UTP solution that transmits reliable voice, data and video.

GigaSPEED XL was deployed in the Community and connects innovative sensing technology for those without sight or hearing, for example an alert to notify a resident of puddling water on the kitchen or bathroom floor. The GigaSPEED XL solution also supports the facility’s intelligent lighting technology.

“We rely on network infrastructure to keep us connected at all times,” said Kevin Ressler, vice president, Global Customer Experience, CommScope. “The network deployed in the Alder Springs Community will not only make their lives easier, but it is also connected to various alarms and sensors that provide support to residents in their daily activities.”

The remaining phases of the Community are scheduled to open within the next four years including another apartment building and a community center.

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) helps design, build and manage wired and wireless networks around the world. As a communications infrastructure leader, we shape the always-on networks of tomorrow. For more than 40 years, our global team of greater than 20,000 employees, innovators and technologists have empowered customers in all regions of the world to anticipate what’s next and push the boundaries of what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

