Muslim scholars: Suicide attacks violate Islamic principles

BOGOR, Indonesia (AP) — Muslim scholars from three countries have issued an edict saying that violent extremism and terrorism, including suicide attacks, are against Islamic principles, in an effort to convince the Taliban to end its violence.

Seventy prominent Muslim scholars from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Indonesia issued the fatwa, or edict, at a conference in Indonesia on ways to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, who opened the one-day meeting, stressed Indonesia's commitment to helping build peace in the war-torn country.

Jokowi said the conference was part of Indonesia's efforts to encourage the role of Islamic clerics, or ulema, in promoting peace in Afghanistan.

The conference at the presidential palace in Bogor on the outskirts of Jakarta was organized by the Indonesian Ulema Council.