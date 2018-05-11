WP Engine Promotes Tina Dobie to Chief Customer Officer; David Brolsma to Chief Financial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2018--WP Engine, the world’s leading WordPress digital experience platform, today announced two promotions on its executive team: Tina Dobie has been promoted to the newly created position of Chief Customer Officer (CCO) and David Brolsma has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). These promotions are effective immediately and will report to Heather Brunner, Chairwoman and CEO of WP Engine. In addition, Chad Costello, General Counsel for WP Engine, will join them in reporting to Brunner and as part of the executive team.

Tina Dobie

Dobie joined WP Engine in 2013 and since that time has built a world-class customer experience organization focused on supporting WP Engine’s 80,000+ customers in over 135 countries while optimizing internal operations for scalability, growth and productivity. Under her leadership, the WP Engine customer experience organization has won five Stevie® Awards, the world's premier business awards. Reflective of this excellence, the WP Engine customer experience team maintains a world-class Net Promoter Score of 82.

As CCO, Dobie leads a team of 200 people located around the world. In her expanded charter, Dobie will lead the strategic vision for how WP Engine continues to be inspired and fueled by the voice of our customers.

“One of our core values is ‘Customer Inspired’, a value that Tina lives and breathes everyday,” said Heather J. Brunner, Chairwoman and CEO of WP Engine. “I’m thrilled to expand her role by announcing her promotion to Chief Customer Officer and to acknowledge her creation and advancement of a globally recognized, operationally excellent, customer experience team. As WP Engine builds and integrates more solution offerings, her charter and teams will continue to rise to deliver increasing customer experience and expertise.”

Prior to joining WP Engine, Dobie was a client services executive at Bazaarvoice, an Austin, TX SaaS company that turns social media into social commerce for the global brands. She is a proud Longhorn, having earned her BBA and MBA from the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business.

David Brolsma

WP Engine today also announced the promotion of David Brolsma to CFO, succeeding April Downing who, after a five-year tenure, is leaving to become the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Civitas Learning. Brolsma joined WP Engine in 2014 and prior to his promotion served as Vice President of Finance & Accounting. He has been instrumental in building WP Engine’s Finance and Accounting teams and played a key role in driving the due diligence for the company’s $250 million investment from Silver Lake, the global leader in technology investing.

“We are incredibly grateful for April Downing’s outstanding leadership as our first CFO during a period of rapid global growth, her operational excellence and her dedication in building and fostering WP Engine’s unique culture,” said Brunner. “We wish April much continued success in her exciting new charter as COO at Civitas Learning. She will always be a part of our extended WP Engine family.”

“There’s no one better than David to step into the CFO role with his deep knowledge of our global organization, record of shaping our business strategy and driving business results,” Brunner continued. “His international experience, his public company accounting, finance and operations leadership and his success in helping to execute a public offering will be invaluable as WP Engine continues our rapid growth.”

Prior to WP Engine, Brolsma was the Controller and General Manager of Rackspace International, and before that served as Vice President, Controller where he was responsible for all domestic and international accounting and financial reporting functions including SEC reporting, operations accounting, income tax and business unit reporting. He played a key role in the company’s successful 2008 initial public offering.

About WP Engine

WP Engine is the world’s leading WordPress digital experience platform that gives companies of all sizes the agility, performance, intelligence, and integrations they need to drive their business forward faster. WP Engine’s combination of tech innovation and an award-winning team of WordPress experts are trusted by over 80,000 companies across 130 countries to provide counsel and support, helping brands create world-class digital experiences. Founded in 2010, WP Engine is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has offices in San Francisco, California; San Antonio, Texas; London, England; Limerick, Ireland and Brisbane, Australia.

