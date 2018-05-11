KLAS Recognizes InterSystems as A-List Vendor for Customer Satisfaction and Retention

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2018--InterSystems, a global leader in health information technology, today announced that KLAS Research has named the company an “A-list” vendor within KLAS’ newly released report, “Decision Insights 2018.” The analysis found that InterSystems has demonstrated a track record of high market energy, with high overall customer satisfaction and high customer retention scores.

The KLAS Decision Insights 2018 report analyzes national trends and best practices within the health information technology market among 35 vendors who were considered in at least 10 buying decisions. While the research firm has previously studied the experiences and reported outcomes of vendors’ current customers, the newly launched Decision Insights report is designed to reveal the perceptions and plans of a vendor’s potential customers.

The 2018 findings recognized InterSystems as one of eight “A-list” vendors. Current InterSystems customers rated their satisfaction level with the company as greater than 85 on a 100-point scale. Additionally, more than 90 percent of customers noted that they are planning to continue their contract with InterSystems, stating that the company “combines a strong focus on customers’ best interests with software that does what is needed.”

“While application design and capability are incredibly important, it is even more important for companies to help their customers maximize value,” said John Paladino, vice president of client services for InterSystems. “A primary focus for InterSystems has always been customer service and support, which is apparent when you look at how long some of our customers have been with us. We’re thrilled to see that our reputation is reaching and resonating with prospective customers as well.”

KLAS’ Decision Insights 2018 is based on more than 1,100 unique insights reported by provider organizations around their recent and upcoming software purchase decisions. This year’s report specifically found higher customer satisfaction rates to directly correlate with higher win rates, with provider organizations being significantly more likely to choose a vendor whose customers currently report high levels of satisfaction.

