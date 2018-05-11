Kimberly Vandenberg Announces Philanthropic Commitment to Global Education as Room to Read Ambassador

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2018--Kimberly Vandenberg, Olympic bronze medalist, writer, swim teacher and motivational speaker, has been named an ambassador for Room to Read, a global non-profit focused on literacy and girls’ education. The announcement was made last night during a Room to Read benefit, with Vandenberg in attendance, held in Woodside, CA, by Dr. Geetha Murali, Room to Read CEO. Vandenberg has set a personal fundraising goal of $15,000 to support 50 girls to complete secondary school and develop key life skills through Room to Read’s Girls’ Education Program. Fans and supporters can donate to her campaign at https://give.roomtoread.org/kimberly. As a professional athlete, Vandenberg’s philanthropic commitment is aligned with Room to Read’s global movement called Active for Education, https://www.roomtoread.org/get-active, which encourages supporters around the world to activate their body and mind through personalized fundraising campaigns.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005008/en/

Kimberly Vandenberg, Olympic medalist is getting #ActiveforEducation as a Room to Read ambassador. (Photo: Business Wire)

“As an advocate for women in sports, a mentor for young athletes, and a champion for children, Kimberly Vandenberg embodies many of Room to Read’s organizational values and we look forward to the impact that we will have together,” said Murali.

A bronze medalist in the 2008 Summer Olympics, Vandenberg specializes in both the butterfly and freestyle. She is the gold medalist from the 2011 Pan American Games in the 200m butterfly and the 4x200m freestyle relay, a silver medalist from the 2007 World Championships in the 200m butterfly and a three-time U.S. National Champion in the 200m butterfly and French Champion in the 100m butterfly. Vandenberg is an Ambassador for Up2Us Sports and Kids Play International, a contributing writer for the Women’s Sports Foundation, and a mentor for young athletes with Rise Athletes.

“My swimming career has taught me self-discipline, perseverance, goal-setting, teamwork, and so many other important life lessons that I have learned throughout my Olympic journey,” said Vandenberg. “Room to Read is equipping a generation of young women with these life skills so that they too can become champions in their own lives and their own communities.”

As a Room to Read ambassador, Vandenberg will participate in awareness raising activities, speaking engagements and media interviews to advocate for Room to Read’s programs in literacy and girls’ education which enable students to reach their full potential and contribute to society.

About Room to Read

Founded in 2000 on the belief that World Change Starts with Educated Children®, Room to Read’s innovative model focuses on deep, systemic transformation within schools in low-income countries during the two time periods that are most critical in a child’s schooling: early primary school for literacy acquisition and secondary school for girls’ education. We work in collaboration with local communities, partner organizations and governments to develop literacy skills and a habit of reading among primary school children and ensure girls can complete secondary school with the skills necessary to negotiate key life decisions. Room to Read has benefited 12.4 million children across more than 20,000 communities in 15 countries. Learn more at www.roomtoread.org.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005008/en/

CONTACT: Room to Read

Jacqueline Pezzillo, +1 415-839-4401

jacqueline.pezzillo@roomtoread.org

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN EDUCATION PRIMARY/SECONDARY ENTERTAINMENT SWIMMING CELEBRITY PHILANTHROPY CHILDREN PARENTING CONSUMER SPORTS FOUNDATION

SOURCE: Room to Read

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/11/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 05/11/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005008/en