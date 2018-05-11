Poland's lawmakers approve divisive plans for new airport

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish lawmakers have approved divisive legislation paving the way for the construction of what is to be one of Europe's largest airports — and China's gateway to the continent.

The airport is to be built in central Poland, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Warsaw, by the year 2027, with a target of serving 100 million passengers a year, along with huge cargo traffic between Asia and Europe.

The opposition and many ordinary Poles criticize the plan because it calls for the closing of the popular Frederic Chopin airport, located in Warsaw. Residents in Baranowo county, where the new airport will be located, say they have not been officially informed about their future.

The government sees huge economic potential for the entire country in the airport.