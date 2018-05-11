Curtiss Motorcycles Unveils Zeus – the Company’s Highly Anticipated Electric Concept Prototype

CARMEL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2018--Before a crowd of motorcycle enthusiasts and media at The Quail Motorcycle Gathering in Carmel, California, Curtiss Motorcycles (OTC: CMOT) unveiled its vision for a new golden age of American motorcycling - one based on sustainability, minimalism, and fun.

The company, named for legendary motorcycle and aviation pioneer Glenn Curtiss, pulled the cover off its striking, and highly anticipated electric concept prototype, called Zeus. “Zeus introduces a fresh, all-new design DNA that will define every Curtiss motorcycle moving forward,” said Curtiss Design Director, Jordan Cornille. “This minimalist, pure, organic brand language has been carefully developed over the last several years, and foreshadows an entire family of Curtiss products to come.”

Powered by a 14.4kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the Curtiss Zeus prototype channels that power to the rear wheel via the world’s first E-Twin power unit - a set of two high-output electric motors driving a common output shaft.

“With Zeus, our goal is to produce an honest Curtiss — one whose form, proportion, stance, and graphics are reductionist by nature, fusing classicism and modernity,” said Curtiss CEO Matt Chambers. “Our mission is to future-proof the all-American hot rod. The all-mighty Zeus is the first concept prototype in a full range of hot rod gods to come.”

Because the Zeus prototype is still in development, details, specifications, and pricing have not yet been released.

Based in Birmingham, Alabama, Curtiss Motorcycle Company (OTC: CMOT) is leading an all-new golden age of sustainable motorcycles by designing and crafting the world’s best and finest electric motorcycles. For more information, visit: www.curtissmotorcycles.com

