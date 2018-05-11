KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta

MURRIETA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2018--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing, its latest community of beautiful new homes in Murrieta. Plans for this commuter-friendly neighborhood include a new amenity center called the Oasis, which will feature an Olympic-size swimming pool, spa, fire pits and BBQ areas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005163/en/

KB homes now available at Santolina at Spencer's Crossing in Murrieta. (Photo: Business Wire)

Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing is close to Interstates 15 and 215 and Highway 79, providing easy access to Old Town Temecula and destinations across the Temecula Valley. Ideally situated for commuting to Loma Linda Medical Center or Mt. San Jacinto Community College, the community is also convenient to other attractions throughout the greater Inland Empire and Northern San Diego County region.

KB homeowners at Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing can enjoy the trails and sports fields located at Heroes Park and Spencer’s Crossing Sports Park. Nearby Promenade Temecula and the Indian casinos feature shopping, dining and entertainment, and the Temecula Wine Country is home to over 30 wineries. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy Diamond Valley Lake, a man-made off-stream reservoir and one of the largest in Southern California, as well as Lake Skinner Park for boating, fishing, hiking, camping, horseback riding, and other recreational activities.

At Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing, KB Home plans to construct a total of 104 one- and two-story residences, available in seven home designs that range from 2,358 to 3,506 square feet and can accommodate up to six bedrooms, four baths, and two- or three-car-garages. Pricing starts from the mid-$400,000s.

“This charming enclave of homes offers an exceptional opportunity to own a new flexible floor plan in the Temecula Valley,” said John Fenn, president of KB Home’s Inland Empire Division. “Home shoppers interested in owning a beautiful new home with access to superior amenities should visit Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing this weekend.”

KB homebuyers at Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing will have the opportunity to personalize many aspects of their home as part of KB Home’s distinct homebuilding experience. In addition to choosing their home’s community location, floor plan, and exterior design style, KB homebuyers can adjust structural features to best suit their needs, such as converting multipurpose spaces to additional bedrooms. At the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like design center, homebuyers can then select from a wide range of flooring, cabinets, lighting, and other interior finishes and features to fit their taste and budget.

The homes at Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing will be built to current ENERGY STAR® guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy- and water-efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save homebuyers between $1,500 to $2,544 a year in utility costs.

The grand opening celebration for Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing will take place this weekend on Saturday, May 12 and Sunday, May 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. as the homebuilder unveils the community’s tastefully adorned model homes. The sales office is located at 30723 Silky Lupine Drive in Murrieta and open from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Mondays, and 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays.

For more information about Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing or KB Home’s other Inland Empire neighborhoods, visit https://www.kbhome.com/new-homes-riverside-san-bernardino-county, or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in 1957. We operate in 35 markets in 7 states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios. In addition, we are an industry leader in sustainability, building innovative and highly energy- and water-efficient homes. We invite you to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com, calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome or Twitter.com/KBHome.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005163/en/

CONTACT: KB Home

Craig LeMessurier, 925-983-4509

clemessurier@kbhome.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSUMER MEN

SOURCE: KB Home

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/11/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 05/11/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005163/en