Curtiss Zeus Wins Prestigious “Most Innovative Motorcycle” Award at The Quail Motorcycle Gathering in Carmel, California

CARMEL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2018--Hours after its debut, judges at California’s prestigious The Quail Motorcycle Gathering selected the highly anticipated Curtiss Zeus as the show’s “Most Innovative Motorcycle.” Among the judges were legendary motorcycle designer Craig Vetter and motorcycle tastemaker Paul d’Orleans. The Curtiss Zeus Concept Prototype was among several electric motorcycles on display at the exclusive event in Carmel, California, but the concept from the Birmingham, Alabama-based startup stole the show.

“This is a big deal,” said judge Paul d’Orleans. “A lot of people have been waiting for this one. It’s an exceptional design.”

Upon receiving the award, Curtiss Design Director Jordan Cornille said, “Zeus is the result of years of hard work, so our team could not be more proud to be recognized for our achievement as we reimagine what the American motorcycle can be.”

The Curtiss Zeus Concept Prototype features a 14.4kWh lithium-ion battery pack, powering the world’s first E-Twin power unit - a set of two high-output electric motors driving a common output shaft. According to the company, Zeus represents the first of many all-electric American hot rod motorcycles the company plans to introduce over the next several years. Because the prototype is still in development, detailed specifications and pricing have not yet been released.

Based in Birmingham, Alabama, Curtiss Motorcycle Company (OTC:CMOT) is leading an all-new golden age of sustainable motorcycles by designing and crafting the world’s best and finest electric motorcycles. For more information, visit: www.curtissmotorcycles.com

