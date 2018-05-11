Caterpillar Chooses Redline Detection for Global Dealer Equipment Program

ORANGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2018--Redline Detection, the industry leader in OEM diagnostic leak detection equipment, today announced its collaboration with Caterpillar to bring to market their globally approved technology for Caterpillar’s service locations around the world.

The Caterpillar high pressure diagnostic leak detector simulates the boost load of a running marine, on-road or off-road engine so the vehicle can be tested with the engine safely off. A boost load of 2-20 PSI tests the integrity of the entire sealed system, pinpointing component faults and unseen air leaks in minutes. This testing method frequently means the operator can avoid removing the engine from the marine vessel or vehicle, creating dramatic time and cost savings.

According to Caterpillar Tool News, the equipment will be used to pinpoint and solve “hard-to-find intake system leaks, boost leaks and exhaust leaks” in the field.

“For over ninety years Caterpillar has set the bar for engineering excellence,” said Redline Detection Executive Vice President, Alex Parker. Redline Detection equipment has been chosen for more OEM mandated tool and equipment programs than any other diagnostic leak detection maker in the past decade. The technology is OEM-mandated / essential equipment in 112 countries.

“Redline takes enormous pride in delivering top quality equipment for the world’s leading construction, mining, agriculture and marine OEMs,” said Parker. “We are honored to work with Caterpillar.”

About Caterpillar Marine

Caterpillar Marine, with headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, groups all the marketing and service activities for Cat and MaK™ marine engines within Caterpillar Inc. The organization provides premier power solutions in the medium- and high-speed segments with outputs from 93 to 16,800 kW in main propulsion and 10 to 16,100 kWe in marine generator sets. The sales and service network includes more than 2,100 dealer locations world-wide dedicated to support customers in ocean-going, commercial marine and pleasure craft wherever they are.

About Caterpillar

For nearly 90 years, Caterpillar Inc. has been making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. Customers turn to Caterpillar to help them develop infrastructure, energy and natural resource assets. With 2014 sales and revenues of $55.2 billion, Caterpillar is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The company principally operates through its three product segments - Resource Industries, Construction Industries and Power Systems - and also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit caterpillar.com.

About Redline Detection

Redline Detection LLC, headquartered in Orange, Calif., develops and manufactures the world’s best-selling diagnostic leak detection equipment. From the world’s leading OEMs to individual technicians, Redline Detection has built a global fan base for its professional grade custom diagnostic solutions, as well as for its ability to increase the bottom line. To learn more about Redline Detection and its award-winning products, please visit www.redlinedetection.com.

