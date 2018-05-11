Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, May 11, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;30;24;A morning t-storm;29;24;SW;11;83%;91%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;38;27;Sunny and hot;42;32;SE;14;17%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;A t-storm in spots;25;15;A t-storm in spots;24;15;WSW;24;62%;63%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Sun and clouds;21;15;Mostly sunny;21;15;SSW;9;79%;6%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;19;11;Partly sunny, warm;23;13;E;13;56%;64%;6

Anchorage, United States;A morning shower;12;7;A shower in the p.m.;11;3;SE;23;56%;70%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;30;19;Mostly cloudy;30;19;WNW;10;37%;36%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower or two;18;4;Clouds and sun;16;3;NW;14;51%;7%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, cooler;24;14;Clouds and sun;25;14;SE;6;73%;1%;4

Athens, Greece;A heavy thunderstorm;25;17;Mostly sunny;25;15;NNE;18;52%;4%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;20;17;Breezy with rain;19;17;NNE;24;85%;94%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, breezy;29;16;Partly sunny;30;17;NNW;12;45%;26%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;A heavy p.m. t-storm;32;24;SSE;7;78%;78%;7

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;22;A t-storm or two;32;22;WSW;10;63%;71%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A morning t-storm;33;26;S;10;76%;66%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;20;14;Showers and t-storms;19;11;SE;14;83%;86%;4

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;23;15;Rain and drizzle;28;16;ENE;10;47%;56%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;26;13;A shower or t-storm;28;14;ESE;7;52%;57%;8

Berlin, Germany;Cooler;19;12;Partly sunny, warmer;24;15;NE;9;50%;28%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;18;9;Mostly cloudy;17;9;SE;9;81%;67%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Turning cloudy;27;14;Sun and clouds;27;13;E;7;47%;4%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;24;14;Showers and t-storms;27;14;NE;7;62%;82%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;20;11;Periods of sun, warm;23;11;WNW;9;53%;72%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;25;10;Clouds and sunshine;21;7;ENE;12;53%;6%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Turning cloudy, warm;28;15;Showers and t-storms;27;13;E;10;44%;61%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;21;13;Mostly sunny;20;13;SW;8;71%;4%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;30;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;18;NE;7;41%;78%;8

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;22;14;A little p.m. rain;21;17;SSW;14;75%;90%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and not as hot;33;19;Periods of sun, nice;30;20;NNW;13;35%;3%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Variable cloudiness;17;12;Partly sunny;18;12;SSE;13;76%;14%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;20;A t-storm in spots;28;20;E;7;55%;46%;13

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;37;29;Partly sunny, nice;38;29;S;14;59%;30%;12

Chicago, United States;Rain and drizzle;10;10;Rain, a thunderstorm;12;9;NE;21;89%;87%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;32;26;A couple of t-storms;31;25;SW;10;82%;79%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;16;8;Partly sunny;18;9;NNE;11;53%;7%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;23;19;Sunny and nice;23;19;NNW;10;87%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Windy with some sun;32;22;Clouds and sun, warm;32;22;S;20;56%;3%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;30;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;S;14;85%;88%;3

Delhi, India;Sunshine and warm;43;28;Clouds and sun, hot;43;28;ESE;10;22%;1%;12

Denver, United States;Not as warm;26;11;Cloudy;21;10;NNE;12;62%;44%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thunderstorms;30;24;A heavy p.m. t-storm;33;25;SSE;12;71%;80%;6

Dili, East Timor;Inc. clouds;32;25;A few showers;32;25;SE;11;64%;87%;2

Dublin, Ireland;Windy with rain;10;3;A passing shower;13;5;S;19;65%;60%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, hot;34;17;A t-storm or two;26;15;N;13;60%;78%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;23;15;Mostly sunny;22;13;WSW;24;69%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;E;12;84%;90%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;25;12;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;SE;8;52%;15%;6

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;29;23;A p.m. t-storm;29;22;ESE;12;79%;80%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny;21;6;Clouds and sun;18;7;ESE;11;58%;0%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and clouds, nice;33;25;A t-storm around;34;25;SSE;12;67%;65%;12

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;S;11;74%;53%;12

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;29;22;Partly sunny;29;22;ENE;24;61%;23%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;40;25;Mostly sunny;39;25;SSW;9;35%;1%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;38;24;Episodes of sunshine;35;23;NNE;15;41%;2%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Brief showers;18;14;Mostly sunny;18;10;NE;19;67%;26%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;23;Mostly sunny;34;25;ENE;10;60%;47%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot with sunshine;41;28;Sunny and very warm;37;27;N;28;48%;4%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;22;10;Sunshine, pleasant;22;7;WNW;13;37%;4%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;30;14;Showers and t-storms;23;14;NNW;9;49%;77%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny, breezy, warm;36;28;Mostly sunny, breezy;36;28;W;22;58%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partial sunshine;27;16;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;SSW;11;59%;55%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny and hot;45;27;Hot with some sun;45;29;NNE;14;7%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Not as warm;18;7;Spotty showers;21;9;N;16;37%;79%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;E;22;58%;41%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;30;23;A stray thunderstorm;31;22;W;10;75%;84%;4

Kolkata, India;Afternoon showers;37;26;A heavy p.m. t-storm;34;26;S;14;71%;59%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;24;ESE;6;77%;80%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;16;0;Periods of sun, mild;15;-1;N;11;39%;1%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;SW;7;80%;83%;9

Lima, Peru;Clearing and nice;21;18;Partly sunny, nice;22;18;S;13;72%;24%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Decreasing clouds;20;11;Partly sunny;17;10;N;18;52%;1%;7

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;18;10;Showers around;16;8;SW;9;66%;88%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Not as warm;20;14;Decreasing clouds;20;13;SSW;11;63%;26%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;31;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SSW;11;73%;55%;7

Madrid, Spain;Some sun;25;13;Mostly sunny;20;7;N;11;41%;6%;10

Male, Maldives;A few showers;30;27;Morning showers;31;27;SW;11;76%;96%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;ENE;8;79%;78%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;36;27;A shower in the p.m.;35;27;SE;10;51%;80%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Rain;13;11;Cloudy with a shower;16;12;S;22;69%;84%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;26;13;A t-storm in spots;26;13;NE;8;38%;64%;14

Miami, United States;Cloudy spells, humid;29;24;A shower or t-storm;27;24;ENE;14;79%;86%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny and nice;20;5;Sunshine and nice;23;10;NNE;12;40%;7%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;31;26;Periods of sun;31;27;S;17;72%;50%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A couple of showers;20;14;Mostly sunny;19;12;W;14;51%;1%;3

Montreal, Canada;Sunny;13;4;Partly sunny;16;6;S;1;36%;1%;8

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;19;9;Partly sunny, warmer;24;11;ENE;17;47%;11%;5

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;35;27;Hazy sunshine;34;27;WNW;15;67%;2%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;22;14;Partly sunny;26;15;W;12;64%;44%;10

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;23;13;Showers and t-storms;21;12;NNE;18;70%;87%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;27;17;A shower in the p.m.;27;16;WNW;13;47%;59%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;17;4;Cloudy and cooler;10;3;W;18;71%;57%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;23;10;Clouds and sun, nice;24;13;SSW;10;58%;55%;11

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;20;7;Clouds and sun, nice;19;6;SSE;9;59%;44%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and cooler;13;2;Turning sunny;17;4;NW;9;38%;0%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;29;26;Sunshine and nice;29;25;ESE;20;65%;65%;7

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NW;9;80%;77%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Couple of t-storms;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;28;24;ENE;12;86%;76%;11

Paris, France;Sunshine, pleasant;22;12;A little p.m. rain;19;9;WNW;10;75%;89%;4

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;29;17;Mostly sunny, warm;30;16;NNE;14;40%;3%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;35;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;SW;8;64%;55%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;32;24;A t-storm around;32;24;E;16;77%;55%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;23;An afternoon shower;33;23;ESE;9;49%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;22;13;Showers and t-storms;24;14;E;8;62%;70%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;23;12;Cooler with rain;19;9;SE;8;70%;88%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;19;12;Rain at times;19;12;S;10;76%;88%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds, then sun;21;13;Partial sunshine;21;11;NE;12;67%;1%;11

Recife, Brazil;Heavy showers;28;23;A morning shower;29;23;SE;12;71%;58%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;10;6;Showers around;11;6;WNW;11;74%;87%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;Partly sunny, warm;24;12;ENE;7;40%;0%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;21;Turning cloudy;30;22;W;11;61%;31%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;36;28;Sunny, breezy, hot;40;23;W;30;6%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;24;13;Partly sunny;24;13;WNW;9;77%;28%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;21;8;Sunny, nice and warm;22;9;ENE;7;50%;0%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, nice;22;15;Plenty of sunshine;22;12;SW;19;52%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;29;19;Showers and t-storms;25;19;E;10;79%;78%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine, a shower;28;24;A shower in places;28;24;ESE;19;73%;55%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;24;19;A t-storm in spots;24;18;W;7;94%;66%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;28;12;Clouds and sun, nice;30;12;NNE;12;19%;1%;13

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;25;10;Some sun;24;9;SW;6;29%;25%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;29;22;An afternoon shower;29;22;NNE;10;71%;71%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;19;8;Partly sunny, cool;15;6;NNW;14;58%;2%;10

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;19;10;Mostly sunny;23;12;NE;14;55%;2%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Mainly cloudy;22;13;Cooler with rain;16;15;ESE;7;90%;92%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;26;19;Rain and drizzle;28;22;WNW;15;69%;91%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;32;27;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SE;9;72%;76%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;20;9;A shower or t-storm;23;10;SSE;9;55%;80%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;29;23;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;E;18;64%;27%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers and t-storms;20;11;Clouds and sun, nice;21;8;SSE;14;43%;0%;5

Sydney, Australia;Windy with a shower;17;13;Cloudy with showers;18;14;SW;37;65%;91%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Some sun, pleasant;29;22;Mostly sunny;32;23;W;9;58%;35%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny, nice and warm;23;10;Partly sunny, warm;22;9;E;10;47%;0%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Unseasonably hot;37;21;A p.m. t-storm;28;17;SE;14;55%;79%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;A p.m. t-storm;20;12;A little p.m. rain;17;12;N;12;78%;89%;3

Tehran, Iran;Some sun, pleasant;25;15;A t-storm in spots;22;15;NNE;12;38%;44%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and cooler;26;18;A t-storm in spots;24;19;SW;20;57%;76%;10

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;28;14;A shower or t-storm;27;14;ESE;8;54%;80%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Warmer;23;14;Partly sunny;25;16;S;15;59%;2%;8

Toronto, Canada;Clearing and cooler;9;4;A little a.m. rain;11;5;NNW;15;73%;61%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;23;16;Clouds and sun, nice;24;17;ESE;8;64%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;26;14;Mostly sunny;27;16;SE;8;50%;4%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Becoming cloudy;16;-2;Increasing clouds;20;7;S;21;25%;6%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;19;11;Sunshine;24;15;NNE;8;48%;0%;7

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;24;13;Showers and t-storms;27;15;ESE;7;59%;76%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A thunderstorm;33;24;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;NNE;9;69%;75%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Nice with sunshine;22;7;Mostly sunny, nice;24;10;NE;10;38%;1%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm in spots;29;12;Partly sunny;24;11;ESE;16;35%;0%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower or two;18;12;Rain and drizzle;16;12;ESE;28;81%;86%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;A t-storm or two;34;25;SSW;10;67%;86%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;23;9;A little a.m. rain;19;10;NNE;5;63%;88%;5

