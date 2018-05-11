Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, May 11, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;85;74;A morning t-storm;84;75;SW;7;83%;91%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;100;80;Sunny and hot;107;89;SE;9;17%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;A t-storm in spots;77;59;A t-storm in spots;74;58;WSW;15;62%;63%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Sun and clouds;69;58;Mostly sunny;70;58;SSW;6;79%;6%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;67;51;Partly sunny, warm;73;56;E;8;56%;64%;6

Anchorage, United States;A morning shower;53;44;A shower in the p.m.;52;38;SE;14;56%;70%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;86;67;Mostly cloudy;86;65;WNW;6;37%;36%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower or two;65;40;Clouds and sun;61;37;NW;9;51%;7%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, cooler;76;58;Clouds and sun;76;58;SE;4;73%;1%;4

Athens, Greece;A heavy thunderstorm;76;62;Mostly sunny;77;59;NNE;11;52%;4%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;67;63;Breezy with rain;66;62;NNE;15;85%;94%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, breezy;85;61;Partly sunny;86;63;NNW;8;45%;26%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;A heavy p.m. t-storm;89;75;SSE;4;78%;78%;7

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;72;A t-storm or two;89;72;WSW;6;63%;71%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;93;77;A morning t-storm;91;79;S;6;76%;66%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;68;58;Showers and t-storms;67;52;SE;8;83%;86%;4

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;73;59;Rain and drizzle;82;61;ENE;6;47%;56%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;79;56;A shower or t-storm;82;56;ESE;4;52%;57%;8

Berlin, Germany;Cooler;66;53;Partly sunny, warmer;76;59;NE;5;50%;28%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;65;48;Mostly cloudy;63;48;SE;5;81%;67%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Turning cloudy;80;58;Sun and clouds;81;56;E;4;47%;4%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;75;57;Showers and t-storms;80;57;NE;5;62%;82%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;67;51;Periods of sun, warm;74;51;WNW;6;53%;72%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;76;51;Clouds and sunshine;70;44;ENE;7;53%;6%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Turning cloudy, warm;83;59;Showers and t-storms;81;56;E;6;44%;61%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;69;55;Mostly sunny;68;55;SW;5;71%;4%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;86;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;64;NE;4;41%;78%;8

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;71;58;A little p.m. rain;69;63;SSW;9;75%;90%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and not as hot;91;67;Periods of sun, nice;87;67;NNW;8;35%;3%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Variable cloudiness;62;53;Partly sunny;65;54;SSE;8;76%;14%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;68;A t-storm in spots;82;68;E;4;55%;46%;13

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;99;84;Partly sunny, nice;100;85;S;8;59%;30%;12

Chicago, United States;Rain and drizzle;50;50;Rain, a thunderstorm;54;49;NE;13;89%;87%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;90;78;A couple of t-storms;88;77;SW;6;82%;79%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;60;46;Partly sunny;64;48;NNE;7;53%;7%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;74;66;Sunny and nice;74;66;NNW;6;87%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Windy with some sun;89;71;Clouds and sun, warm;90;72;S;12;56%;3%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;86;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;75;S;9;85%;88%;3

Delhi, India;Sunshine and warm;109;82;Clouds and sun, hot;110;82;ESE;6;22%;1%;12

Denver, United States;Not as warm;79;51;Cloudy;69;49;NNE;8;62%;44%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thunderstorms;86;75;A heavy p.m. t-storm;91;77;SSE;7;71%;80%;6

Dili, East Timor;Inc. clouds;89;78;A few showers;90;76;SE;7;64%;87%;2

Dublin, Ireland;Windy with rain;51;38;A passing shower;56;40;S;12;65%;60%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, hot;93;62;A t-storm or two;79;60;N;8;60%;78%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;73;59;Mostly sunny;72;56;WSW;15;69%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;74;E;8;84%;90%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;77;53;Partly sunny, nice;76;52;SE;5;52%;15%;6

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;84;73;A p.m. t-storm;83;72;ESE;8;79%;80%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny;69;43;Clouds and sun;64;44;ESE;7;58%;0%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and clouds, nice;91;77;A t-storm around;94;76;SSE;8;67%;65%;12

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;84;75;A t-storm in spots;86;75;S;7;74%;53%;12

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;84;72;Partly sunny;85;71;ENE;15;61%;23%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;103;78;Mostly sunny;103;77;SSW;6;35%;1%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;Episodes of sunshine;95;73;NNE;9;41%;2%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Brief showers;65;57;Mostly sunny;65;51;NE;12;67%;26%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;74;Mostly sunny;93;77;ENE;6;60%;47%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot with sunshine;105;83;Sunny and very warm;98;80;N;17;48%;4%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;72;50;Sunshine, pleasant;71;45;WNW;8;37%;4%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;85;57;Showers and t-storms;73;57;NNW;5;49%;77%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny, breezy, warm;96;82;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;82;W;14;58%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partial sunshine;81;60;Partly sunny, nice;83;62;SSW;7;59%;55%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny and hot;112;81;Hot with some sun;114;84;NNE;8;7%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Not as warm;65;44;Spotty showers;71;49;N;10;37%;79%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;87;78;A t-storm in spots;88;77;E;13;58%;41%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;87;73;A stray thunderstorm;87;72;W;6;75%;84%;4

Kolkata, India;Afternoon showers;98;78;A heavy p.m. t-storm;93;78;S;8;71%;59%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;92;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;75;ESE;4;77%;80%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;62;32;Periods of sun, mild;60;30;N;7;39%;1%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;77;SW;5;80%;83%;9

Lima, Peru;Clearing and nice;71;64;Partly sunny, nice;71;64;S;8;72%;24%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Decreasing clouds;68;52;Partly sunny;62;50;N;11;52%;1%;7

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;64;49;Showers around;60;47;SW;6;66%;88%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Not as warm;68;57;Decreasing clouds;69;56;SSW;7;63%;26%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;87;78;A t-storm in spots;87;78;SSW;7;73%;55%;7

Madrid, Spain;Some sun;78;56;Mostly sunny;69;44;N;7;41%;6%;10

Male, Maldives;A few showers;86;81;Morning showers;88;81;SW;7;76%;96%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;88;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;ENE;5;79%;78%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;97;80;A shower in the p.m.;96;80;SE;6;51%;80%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Rain;55;52;Cloudy with a shower;61;54;S;14;69%;84%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;78;56;A t-storm in spots;80;56;NE;5;38%;64%;14

Miami, United States;Cloudy spells, humid;84;75;A shower or t-storm;81;75;ENE;9;79%;86%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny and nice;68;42;Sunshine and nice;73;50;NNE;8;40%;7%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;88;79;Periods of sun;88;80;S;10;72%;50%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A couple of showers;67;58;Mostly sunny;65;53;W;9;51%;1%;3

Montreal, Canada;Sunny;56;40;Partly sunny;61;43;S;1;36%;1%;8

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;66;49;Partly sunny, warmer;75;51;ENE;11;47%;11%;5

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;95;81;Hazy sunshine;93;81;WNW;9;67%;2%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;72;57;Partly sunny;79;60;W;7;64%;44%;10

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;74;56;Showers and t-storms;70;54;NNE;11;70%;87%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;81;62;A shower in the p.m.;81;61;WNW;8;47%;59%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;63;38;Cloudy and cooler;50;37;W;11;71%;57%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;73;50;Clouds and sun, nice;76;56;SSW;6;58%;55%;11

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;68;44;Clouds and sun, nice;67;43;SSE;5;59%;44%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and cooler;56;35;Turning sunny;63;39;NW;6;38%;0%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;84;78;Sunshine and nice;84;78;ESE;13;65%;65%;7

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;87;76;Showers and t-storms;88;76;NW;5;80%;77%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Couple of t-storms;84;75;A shower in the a.m.;82;75;ENE;7;86%;76%;11

Paris, France;Sunshine, pleasant;71;54;A little p.m. rain;66;48;WNW;6;75%;89%;4

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;84;63;Mostly sunny, warm;87;61;NNE;9;40%;3%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;95;77;A t-storm in spots;93;78;SW;5;64%;55%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;90;75;A t-storm around;89;76;E;10;77%;55%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;91;73;An afternoon shower;92;73;ESE;6;49%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;71;55;Showers and t-storms;76;56;E;5;62%;70%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;73;54;Cooler with rain;66;49;SE;5;70%;88%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;66;53;Rain at times;67;54;S;6;76%;88%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds, then sun;69;55;Partial sunshine;69;52;NE;7;67%;1%;11

Recife, Brazil;Heavy showers;83;74;A morning shower;84;74;SE;8;71%;58%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;50;43;Showers around;51;43;WNW;7;74%;87%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sunny and pleasant;75;52;Partly sunny, warm;76;53;ENE;4;40%;0%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;84;70;Turning cloudy;86;71;W;7;61%;31%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;98;82;Sunny, breezy, hot;104;74;W;19;6%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;75;55;Partly sunny;76;55;WNW;5;77%;28%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;70;46;Sunny, nice and warm;72;48;ENE;5;50%;0%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, nice;71;59;Plenty of sunshine;72;54;SW;12;52%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;84;66;Showers and t-storms;76;66;E;6;79%;78%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine, a shower;83;75;A shower in places;82;75;ESE;12;73%;55%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;74;66;A t-storm in spots;75;65;W;4;94%;66%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;83;54;Clouds and sun, nice;85;53;NNE;8;19%;1%;13

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;76;50;Some sun;76;48;SW;4;29%;25%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;85;71;An afternoon shower;84;72;NNE;6;71%;71%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;66;46;Partly sunny, cool;59;43;NNW;9;58%;2%;10

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;66;50;Mostly sunny;73;54;NE;9;55%;2%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Mainly cloudy;72;55;Cooler with rain;62;59;ESE;5;90%;92%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;79;66;Rain and drizzle;82;72;WNW;9;69%;91%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;90;80;A t-storm in spots;92;79;SE;6;72%;76%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;68;48;A shower or t-storm;73;51;SSE;6;55%;80%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;84;73;Mostly sunny, nice;85;74;E;11;64%;27%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers and t-storms;68;53;Clouds and sun, nice;71;46;SSE;9;43%;0%;5

Sydney, Australia;Windy with a shower;63;55;Cloudy with showers;65;58;SW;23;65%;91%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Some sun, pleasant;85;72;Mostly sunny;90;74;W;6;58%;35%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny, nice and warm;74;49;Partly sunny, warm;72;48;E;6;47%;0%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Unseasonably hot;98;69;A p.m. t-storm;82;63;SE;8;55%;79%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;A p.m. t-storm;69;54;A little p.m. rain;62;53;N;7;78%;89%;3

Tehran, Iran;Some sun, pleasant;77;59;A t-storm in spots;72;58;NNE;8;38%;44%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and cooler;79;65;A t-storm in spots;75;66;SW;12;57%;76%;10

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;82;57;A shower or t-storm;81;57;ESE;5;54%;80%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Warmer;73;57;Partly sunny;77;60;S;9;59%;2%;8

Toronto, Canada;Clearing and cooler;49;40;A little a.m. rain;51;41;NNW;9;73%;61%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;73;60;Clouds and sun, nice;75;63;ESE;5;64%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;78;58;Mostly sunny;81;60;SE;5;50%;4%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Becoming cloudy;61;28;Increasing clouds;67;45;S;13;25%;6%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;67;52;Sunshine;75;59;NNE;5;48%;0%;7

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;76;56;Showers and t-storms;81;59;ESE;4;59%;76%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A thunderstorm;92;75;A stray thunderstorm;88;74;NNE;6;69%;75%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Nice with sunshine;72;45;Mostly sunny, nice;75;50;NE;6;38%;1%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm in spots;84;54;Partly sunny;76;51;ESE;10;35%;0%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower or two;64;54;Rain and drizzle;61;54;ESE;17;81%;86%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;A t-storm or two;93;77;SSW;6;67%;86%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;74;49;A little a.m. rain;66;50;NNE;3;63%;88%;5

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather