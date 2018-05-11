EFG Companies’ CEO John Pappanastos Delivers Northwood University Commencement and Receives Honorary Doctorate

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2018--EFG Companies, the innovator behind the award-winning Hyundai Assurance program, today announced that President and CEO John Pappanastos delivered the commencement address to graduates at the Northwood University Texas campus on May 10 th at Trinity Church in Cedar Hill, TX. In addition, Pappanastos was presented with an Honorary Doctorate of Laws, Northwood’s highest honor, and was inducted into the university’s Gallery of Distinction.

“John’s extensive experience in business and the retail automotive industry makes EFG Companies a valuable partner to Northwood University,” said Dr. Keith Pretty, President and CEO of Northwood University. “Under his leadership, EFG sponsors the National Association of Minority Auto Dealers four-year scholarship. The company also hosts the F&I Innovator of the Year Award competition, which awards $25,000 to the student teams that come up with the most compelling new F&I product idea.”

The first product developed by EFG as a result of this competition, the Driver’s Advocate Mobile App System, went to market this past year.

“With changing market demographics, increased compliance, and an evolving sales model, the automotive dealership is undergoing significant change,” said Pappanastos. “I was honored to speak with the Northwood graduates, and encourage them to seek new ways of capitalizing on these market changes. The future of retail automotive looks very bright.”

About EFG Companies

EFG Companies drives the industry’s highest-reported compliant F&I profitability through its distinct engagement model in which the company operates as an extension of the dealer’s management team. EFG addresses total dealership performance, and its client satisfaction Net Promoter score is higher than national corporate leaders such as Southwest Airlines, USAA Banking and Finance, and Nordstrom. Learn more about EFG at: www.efgcompanies.com.

