According to the IPTC service industry experts at Infiniti, “The IPTV market is mainly driven by technology, with leading players offering high-end services to consumers like HD and ultra-HD IPTV.”

A TV service that is delivered via the internet over an IP-based network is known as IPTV service. The IPTV ecosystem comprises of the middleware providers, operators, set-top box vendors, and others. It makes use of a broadband internet connection to convey TV signal; thus, allowing well-organized data transmission when compared with traditional broadcasting technologies. The improved penetration of Internet-based services is a main growth driver of the global IPTV service market. Other factors driving the growth of IPTV service market are improved internet infrastructure and video streaming services in developed economies.

The market analysis engagement solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to estimate current market trends and drive profitability. The client was also able to identify future growth areas for the IPTV service provider by drawing conclusions on customer preferences and market opportunities.

This market analysis engagement solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify and target the potential customers based on demographics Help the IPTV service provider to avoid significant losses

This market analysis engagement solution provided predictive insights on:

Modifying and renovating their existing products and services Discovering new market opportunities and assessing market trends



About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

