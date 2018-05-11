Taiwan Cabinet urges NTU to restart selection process for new president

Taipei (CNA) - The Cabinet expressed its hope on Friday that National Taiwan University (NTU) will restart the process to select a new president and not let the multiple contentious issues that have arisen following the NTU Selection Committee's election of Kuan Chung-ming, who the government refuses to accept, slow down its trajectory toward progress and advancement.

Cabinet spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung said that NTU should move forward on the matter now the Ministry of Education has sent an official letter to the university asking it to remedy and then restart the selection process.

Hsu addressed criticisms of the government's focus on alleged flaws in the process used to elect Kuan.

He noted that multiple regulations and principles, including an amendment to NTU's own rules allowing its professors and administrators to simultaneously work in the private sector, require the university to sign an industry-academia collaboration agreement and give written consent before an individual can assume a position at a private company.

It is clear therefore that Kuan broke the rules when he assumed a position at Taiwan Mobile without the university's approval, the spokesman said, adding that he hopes the press will "stop distorting" the truth in reports on the issue.

NTU is expected to hold a university affairs committee meeting on Saturday to address the Kuan issue and other matters related to the selection of a president.

NTU Student Association President Lin Yen-ting and about 200 students gathered in front of the university library Friday afternoon to urge the university to choose a president whose selection is uncontested.

(By Yeh Su-ping, Liu Kuan-ting, Chen Chih-chung and Kuan-lin Liu)