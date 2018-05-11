India-Taiwan Bilateral Forum to focus on Mandarin Teaching Materials for Indian Learners

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- The second "India-Taiwan Bilateral Forum on the Mandarin Chinese Teaching Materials for Indian Learners" will be held at Amity University, Noida, from May 18 to 19, 2018.

Sponsored by Taiwan's Ministry of Education, it is being organized by Amity University's Programme Office for Taiwan Education Center in Noida, India, as well asNational Tsing Hua University, National Tsing Hua University, and National Kaohsiung Normal University in Taiwan.

The opening ceremony will be held at Pragati Maidan, Hall 11, at 2 p.m. on May 19. It will be attended by Chung-kwang Tien, Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India, and Wei-Chung Wang, a Professor and Senior Adviser for Global Affairs at National Tsing Hua University. Walter MS Yeh, President and CEO of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) will also be inattendance.

The Forum will discuss subjects like; t he practical and theoretical experience of educators working of writing or editing of Mandarin Chinese Teaching materials; the design strategy of such materials; the application of digital media; and human resource development and exchange as they relate to MandarinTeaching materials.

Educators will also share their views on the demand, motivation, interest and ability of Indian students learning Mandarin Chinese, from the perspectives of teaching, learning and research.

Other subjects for discussion will be considering possible barriers facing application and marketing in India, which educators and publishers might encounter in their field.