Victims of Taiwan's 2014 Kaohsiung Gas Explosion speak of moving past the blast

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Survivors of the 2014 Kaohsiung gas explosion speak about life after the explosion, and say they "do not live with hatred."

In 2014, the Kaohsiung gas explosion caused 32 deaths and injured another 321 people. Today the Kaohsiung District Court found 12 city officials and company managers guilty of negligence, and each was sentenced to 4 years in jail.

Nearly four years after the gas explosion, Chen Tzu-yü (陳姿予), who is wheel-chair bound and paralyzed from the waist down due to the accident, is currently training for the 2018 Tokyo marathon, ready to compete in the 42 kilometer race. Her and a fellow survivor, Chen Chu-jui (陳楚睿), appeared at a press conference in Kaohsiung City on May 7 and both said that they will no longer live with hatred.

In 2014, a large gas explosion occurred at 11:50 p.m. on the night of July 31, in Kaohsiung. The media and government referred to the incident by various names: "Kaohsiung Petroleum Explosion Incident," "Kaohsiung Gas Explosion Incident," "7-31 Gas Explosion Incident," and the "August 1 Gas Explosion Incident," among others.

The Kaohsiung municipal government held a press conference about the executive findings on the afternoon of May 7th. Chen Tzu-yü and Chen Chu-jui and many other victims of the accident were present.

Chen Chu-jui, on the night of the explosion, was ordered to help local firefighters as an additional emergency worker. As he was working to help others, he face was severely burned.

Once he completed rehabilitation, he decided to come out from the shadows of treatment. He no longer avoids crowds and is willing to face the sun. He was interviewed while fully displaying his scarred face and hands.

Chen Chu-jui fell in love with photography after his injury. He said that the scars will always be there, but he has put on a brave face, and now there is no hate.

CNA reports that Chen Tzu-yü (below) was originally a staff member of a stir-fried food shop at the time of the incident. After the initial gas explosion broke, she was struck more than three times by strong explosions, and projected into the air 3-stories. She then fell back to the ground, which caused a major spinal cord injury, and paralyzed her lower body (pictured below).



Chen Tzu-yü (Image from Central News Agency)

In addition to encouraging other wounded people, Chen has also diligently trained in the wheelchair marathon, gradually strengthening her arms with weight training. She is now preparing to participate in a marathon next year in Tokyo.

Chen Tzu-yü said that the first half year after she was injured in the explosive blast, she lived with hate; she often asked herself why did this happen to her. She had to ask for help from others, and even required an assistant to go to the restroom.

However, when she saw that some of the injured were younger than her, and some injuries more severe, she decided to change her mind to live a life without bitterness. With her own breakthrough and outside assistance, Chen Tzu-yü gradually emerged from the haze.

Chen Tzu-yü, who had not previously competed in a marathon, says this is a suitable challenge for her in her life after the tragic incident. She said with a smile that there is no need to be hateful, and it's good live a happy life.



Kaohsiung suffered a series of explosions on July 31, 2014, causing 32 deaths and 321 injuries. (Photo courtesy of Central News Agency)