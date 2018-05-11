MOFA’s Indo-Pacific Affairs Section launched in Taipei

The Indo-Pacific Affairs Section was launched by Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu May 11 in Taipei City, underscoring the government’s commitment to expanding exchanges and strengthening relations between Taiwan and countries throughout the region.



“This section will open the door to more opportunities for collaboration across a broad spectrum of areas,” Wu said. “It will also foster greater understanding among Indo-Pacific nations pursuing the shared goal of safeguarding regional peace, stability and prosperity.”

Overseen by the Department of East Asian and Pacific Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the section is tasked with formulating Indo-Pacific region strategies in synch with those of like-minded nations like the U.S., as well as advancing the New Southbound Policy. Its establishment is one of Wu’s eight main objectives during his first 100 days in office.



A key plank in the government’s national development strategy, the NSP aims to deepen Taiwan’s ties with the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations member states, six South Asian countries, Australia and New Zealand in fields spanning agriculture, business, culture, education, tourism and trade.



Wu said as a democratic and free country, Taiwan is a crucial regional stakeholder and natural supporter of the U.S.’s strategic concept of building a free and open Indo-Pacific. “The initiative requires the participation of all democracies, and Taiwan is willing and able to take a leading role in helping realize this vision.”



The section is the latest in a series of ministry measures aimed at maintaining the pace of NSP progress. According to the MOFA, the next involves boosting DEPA staffing levels by 10 percent in the near future. (CPY-E)



