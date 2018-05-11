China welcomes Kim-Trump summit as 'important step'

BEIJING (AP) — North Korea's key ally, China, says it welcomes the progress made by the United States and North Korea in setting up a summit between their leaders next month.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said China believes the June 12 meeting in Singapore between Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump will "mark an important step" in bringing about denuclearization, achieving a political settlement to issues on the Korean Peninsula and ensuring regional peace and stability.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has met twice with Kim in China over the past two months, in what is seen as a push to ensure Beijing's interests are upheld in any settlement between North Korea and the U.S.

China backed North Korea in the 1950-53 Korean War and signed the armistice that stopped the fighting.