Xi Jinping might attend the Trump-Kim Summit in Singapore: Japanese Media

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following the announcement that the meeting place and date for the Trump-Kim Summit has been decided for Singapore, on June 12, Japanese media has suggested that another major world leader may also be in attendance at the summit; Xi Jinping.

Japanese newspaper “The Mainichi” reports, that as the leader of a major regional power with a stake in what happens on the Korean Peninsula, it would be in Xi Jinping’s interest to try to attend the summit meeting.

The article points out that if Xi Jinping were to attend he would do as a representative of one of the countries that signed the armistice agreement that put a halt to active combat in the Korean War.



The Mainichi reports that Dan Coats, head of the U.S. National Security Council, says it may be possible that a third country could join the summit in Singapore.



Dan Coats is currently in New Zealand attending a meeting with Australian and New Zealand Intelligence officials.



Some commentators suggest that if Xi Jinping does attend the June summit in Singapore, there may be a possibility that an official settlement formally ending the Korean War might be signed by leaders of the nations that were signatories of the 1953 armistice.



The 1953 armistice was officially signed by representatives of North Korea, China, and the United States.



1953 Korean War armistice agreement (Image from Wikimedia Commons)