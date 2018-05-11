Malaysia has its first female Deputy Prime Minister - Wan Azizah Wan Ismail

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The wife of jailed former Deputy Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, also president of the People's Justice Party, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, is the new Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Also, Malaysia's newly sworn-in Prime Minister Mahathir said earlier today after a presidential council meeting of his coalition Pakatan Harapan that Malaysia’s King Sultan Muhammad V has agreed to grant jailed politician Anwar Ibrahim a full and immediate pardon.

Wan Azizah has served as party president and elected representative for over a decade. However, this is the first time she is leading an election campaign since 2004.

She is also the first female Deputy Prime Minister in Malaysia.

Counter to most expectations, the Pakatan Harapan alliance succeeded in ending more than 60 years of rule by the Barisan Nasional or National Front by winning a majority in elections earlier this week. Mahathir, now 92, once served as Barisan leader and prime minister for more than 20 years but crossed over to the opposition out of dissatisfaction with corruption scandals enveloping his successors.