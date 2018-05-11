Police defuse WWII bomb found at Hong Kong construction site

Police bomb squad move a deactivated bomb to a truck at the scene in the Wan Chai district of Hong Kong, Friday, May 11, 2018. Hong Kong police finish
HONG KONG (AP) — Police have defused a World War II bomb that was found at a construction site in Hong Kong's business district, Wanchai.
Officials said the unexploded American 1,000-pound (450-kilogram) bomb, found by a construction worker on Thursday, was the third dug up at the site since January.
Police evacuated workers, residents and office staff from the area until bomb squad officers were able to defuse the explosive at midday Friday.