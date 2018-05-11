  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press
2018/05/11
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 26 11 .703
New York 26 11 .703
Toronto 20 18 .526
Tampa Bay 15 19 .441
Baltimore 10 27 .270 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 18 18 .500
Minnesota 15 18 .455
Detroit 15 21 .417 3
Kansas City 12 25 .324
Chicago 9 25 .265 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 23 14 .622
Houston 24 15 .615
Seattle 21 15 .583
Oakland 18 19 .486 5
Texas 15 24 .385 9

___

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 6, Milwaukee 2

Texas 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 5

L.A. Angels 8, Colorado 0

Houston 4, Oakland 1

Baltimore 5, Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 6

Toronto 5, Seattle 2

Atlanta 5, Tampa Bay 2

Thursday's Games

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Baltimore 11, Kansas City 6

Seattle 9, Toronto 3

L.A. Angels 7, Minnesota 4

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-3), 2:20 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Faria 3-1) at Baltimore (Gausman 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Sale 3-1) at Toronto (Sanchez 2-3), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Hammel 0-4) at Cleveland (Bauer 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-2) at Detroit (Boyd 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Hamels 1-4) at Houston (Verlander 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Lynn 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 3-2), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Oakland (Triggs 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (German 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-3) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1), 2:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Cobb 0-4), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Price 2-4) at Toronto (Estrada 2-2), 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 4-2) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 4-3) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 2-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Fister 1-3) at Houston (Morton 4-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Tropeano 1-2), 9:07 p.m.