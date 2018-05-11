Pakistan imposes restrictions on movement of US diplomats

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani authorities have imposed "reciprocal" restrictions on the movement of U.S. diplomats in the country after Washington took similar measures.

A letter sent to the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad says the restrictions will be implemented Friday. The move comes after the U.S. required Pakistani diplomats to get permission five days in advance to travel more than 25 miles from their embassy.

The measures are likely to strain ties between the two sides.

It was unclear what prompted the moves but the developments come weeks after Pakistan barred a U.S. diplomat from leaving the country after he killed a Pakistani motorcyclist in Islamabad. U.S. military attaché Col. Joseph Emanuel Hall, was not arrested because he enjoys diplomatic immunity.

Hall is accused of running a red light and killing Ateeq Baig on April 7.