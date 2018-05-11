Taiwan’s Dong Hwa University snatches spot at Emerging Economies University Rankings 2018

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s National Dong Hwa University has for the first time made it into the list of the Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings, taking the 184th place of the 2018 Rankings released on May 9.

Located in Hualien County, Dong Hwa University also ranked 17th among the 31 Taiwan universities recognized by the prestigious global index this year on the performances of tertiary education institutions.

According to a press release by Dong Hwa University, the school received accolades for its ability to meet industry needs and the extent to which it has gone international.

Effort invested on globalization over the years has helped increase the university’s number of foreign students to 900 in 2018, or 9 percent of the total students. Dong Hwa has also established sister ties with 245 overseas universities, with the number expected to exceed 300 in two years.

It added that the school will seek to get connected with the world through the introduction of curricula and resources from overseas universities in collaboration programs, so as to sharpen its competitive edge in the international academic world.

The Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings assess the performance of universities in indicators such as Teaching (the learning environment), Research (volume, income and reputation), Citations (research influence), International Outlook (staff, students and research), and Industry Income (knowledge transfer).

The 2018 Ranking spotlights a total of 378 universities in 42 countries classed as emerging economies, including Taiwan, Brazil, India, Turkey, Mexico, China, Malaysia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland.