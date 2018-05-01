Anping Pipeline Replacement in southern Taiwan will take place May 16

TAIPEI (Taiwan NEWS)-- The Taiwan Water Supply Company- Management Office No. 6 will handle the pipeline replacement project on Huaping Road, Anping District, Tainan City.

More than 8,000 households in Anping will be without water for 10 hours starting at 9:00 a.m. on May 16.

According to a press release issued today by the Taiwan Water Supply Company- Management Office No. 6, the old water pipes on Huaping Road have a high frequency of leaks, and the replacement pipeline of Huaping Road (Yonghua Road-Hangwha Road) will be handled in Area 6 of Tainan City. At the Yonghua Road and Huaping intersection, 600 meters of new and old pipelines will be connected.

CNA reports that some areas of Anping District will be shut down due to the pipeline replacement project. The scheduled time for water stoppage is from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on May 16, which will leave 8820 households without water and reduce water pressure to another 4448 households.

The areas with water shut-off in Anping District include Yuping Li, Guoping Li (east of Huaping Road and north of the Jiankang Road Section 3), and Yibai Li (south Yonghua Road Section 2). Areas with reduced water pressure include Pingtong Li and Yilan Li (north of Yonghua Road Section 2).