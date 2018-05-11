France: Europe isn't US 'vassal,' should trade with Iran

PARIS (AP) — France's finance minister says European countries should push back harder against the Trump administration over the Iran nuclear deal and not act as "vassals" to the U.S.

Bruno Le Maire said Friday on Europe-1 radio that Europe should not accept that the U.S. is the "world's economic policeman." He wants European companies to be able to continue trade with Iran despite U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to re-impose sanctions.

Le Maire proposed creating a European body that would have the same kind of powers that the U.S. Justice Department has to punish foreign companies for their trade practices.

Trump said the 2015 nuclear deal that allowed for the lifting of sanctions wasn't tough enough on Iran. European countries say Trump's decision will raise the risk of conflict in the region.