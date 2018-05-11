AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Thursday, May 10, 2018, file photo, protesters burn a Chinese flag during a rally at its consulate to protest China's deployment of missiles o
In this Thursday, May 10, 2018, file photo, Mahathir Mohamad reacts as he speaks during a press conference at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Mahat
In this Wednesday, May 9, 2018, file photo provided by the North Korean government, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, shakes hands with North
In this Friday, May 11, 2018, file photo, members of the Sydney Dance Company, Janessa Dufty, right, and Izzac Carroll, perform during a preview of th
In this Friday, May 4, 2018, file photo, a camera screen displays Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking on the podium at an event to mark the bicenten
In this Saturday, May 5, 2018, file photo, a staff member stands near a Communist Party flag at an exhibition to commemorate the 200th anniversary of
In this Saturday, May 5, 2018, file photo, Kashmiri men inspect a house, damaged during a gun battle, where suspected rebels were holed up, in Srinaga
In this Tuesday, May 8, 2018, file photo, an Indian policeman fires tear smoke shell on Kashmiri protesters in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. An
In this Wednesday, May 9, 2018, file photo, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, left, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, and South Korean President M
In this Saturday, May 5, 2018, file photo, an unidentified uniformed man adjusts his wristwatch in front of a clock of the Pyongyang Station in Pyongy
In this Sunday May, 6, 2018, file photo, supporters of former Malaysian strongman Mahathir Mohamad wave flags during an election campaign rally in Kua
In this Thursday, May 10, 2018, file photo, Malaysian police officers fire teargas towards opposition party supporters in Putrajaya, Malaysia. An alli
In this Wednesday, May 9, 2018, file photo, Mahathir Mohamad, center on stage, celebrates at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Official results from
Protesters in the Philippines burn a Chinese flag to protest Beijing's deployment of missiles on South China Sea outposts that are also claimed by other countries.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Malaysia's veteran politician Mahathir Mohamad speaks at a news conference following a historic election victory that broke the ruling coalition's 60-year grip on power and returned him to office as prime minister at age 92.
In Pyongyang, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Pompeo secured the release of three Americans ahead of a summit between Kim and President Donald Trump in Singapore on June 12.
___
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.
___
Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com